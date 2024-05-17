Abercrombie & Fitch release collection to celebrate Pride Month 2024

Abercrombie & Fitch have released a brand new collection to celebrate Pride Month 2024 – and this is how to buy it.

The brand’s latest range is entitled, Made with Pride and has been designed with a nod to Pride Month and beyond.

The Abercrombie & Fitch Pride collection is now available to shop from abercrombie.com and abercrombie.com/uk.

The collection consists of 30 gender inclusive pieces ranging between $19-$90 including tops, pants, and accessories.

Abercrombie & Fitch say Made with Pride “highlights the LGBTQ+ hands who have helped build” the brand.

The collection features a range of crochet-style pieces, this includes a mini skirt, sweater vest, maxi skirt, wide leg pant, bralette and sweater tank.

The Abercrombie & Fitch Pride range features shirts, shorts and more.

You can also shop the Pride Mesh range, which is perfect for the Pride festival season. This includes an asymmetrical top, baby tee, midi skirt, mini dress.

There’s also three embroidered shirts in the collection, with flowery and butterfly designs in black, light blue and white.

Finishing up the apparel offering is a Britney Spears graphic tank top and a Pride Smocked range, including a strapless top, maxi skirt and mini dress.

Plus a new edition of the Abercrombie & Fitch ‘Pride Fierce Cologne’ is back for 2024, the scent features a blend of marine breeze, sandalwood and sensual musk wood notes.

The collection features crochet and mesh ranges. (Abercrombie & Fitch)

In support of Pride and Abercrombie & Fitch’s ongoing partnership with The Trevor Project, the brand will be donating $400,000 to the nonprofit organization regardless of sales.

They add: “To date, Abercrombie & Fitch has raised over $5 million dollars with customers for The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ young people.”

You can shop the entire Pride collection at abercrombie.com and abercrombie.com/uk.