To mark Pride Month 2024 a number of big and independent brands are releasing Pride collections.

Taking place during the month of June, it celebrates how far LGBTQ+ have come while also recognising the work that still needs to be done.

In recent years big name brands have started to release collections featuring Pride-themed products from clothing to accessories and homeware to fragrances.

However, some have come under fire for chasing after the “pink pound” during Pride Month and ignoring LGBTQ+ people for the rest of the year.

To become better allies, a number of brands have collaborated with LGBTQ+ artists for their collections and campaigns.

Others have also highlighted exactly how much money they’ll be donating to LGBTQ+ charities or what amount of proceeds from the clothing sales will go to charity.

You may like to watch

We’ve compiled a list of all of the brands (so far) that have announced or released a Pride range in 2024, and which organisations they’re donating to.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Apple

Apple unveils the 2024 edition of its Pride watch band and wallpapers. (apple.com)

The Apple Watch loop for 2024 features the colours of the inclusive Pride flag, and laser etching that reads “PRIDE 2024”.

While the matching watch face and dynamic iOS and iPadOS wallpapers, which have a neon and 90s-inspired design.

Apple says its “proud” to continue its support of LGBTQ+ organisations, which includes The Trevor Project, the National Center for Transgender Equality and Human Rights Campaign.

The ‘Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop’ will be available to order on apple.com and apple.com/uk and in the Apple Store app from 22 May.

American Eagle

American Eagle have released a Pride-themed apparel collection.

American Eagle have released a gender neutral apparel collection featuring t-shirts, matching sets and denim pieces to mark Pride Month 2024.

Alongside the release of the collection, American Eagle and the Aerie Real Foundation have also confirmed a $100,000 contribution to It Gets Better for Pride Month.

They said: “A long-time supporter of It Gets Better, AE and Aerie have generated more than $4 million over the past seven years in support of creating a better world for LGBTQ+ young people.”

To shop the entire collection head to ae.com.

Jean Paul Gaultier

The Jean Paul Gaultier fragrance features artwork by Keith Haring.

The 2024 edition of Jean Paul Gaultier’s Pride fragrance bottle features a design honouring the work of queer artist and activist, Keith Haring.

The design is inspired by Haring’s 1989 mural, “Once Upon a Time”, and is available in two body silhouette bottles, ‘Le Male’ and ‘Classique’.

The fragrances will be available to shop at jeanpaulgaultier.com and will be rolled out to other retailers including Boots, The Perfume Shop and more across Pride Month.

TomboyX

TomboyX has released a new collection to celebrate Pride Month. (tomboyx.com)

Queer-founded brand TomboyX has dropped new styles on their popular apparel products for “all bodies and needs, of all sizes and across the gender spectrum”.

The new print designs include ‘Graffiti’ and ‘Gimme Gummies’, which are available across briefs, boy shorts, sports bras, trunks, rompers and fly or no fly boxer briefs.

They’ve also confirmed their “continued effort” to give to charities and non-profit organisations including Discovering Gender, Trans Women of Color Collective and National Center of Transgender Equality.

You can shop the entire Pride range at tomboyx.com.