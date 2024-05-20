Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has raised more than £30,000 for LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us after running the Hackney Half Marathon in London on Sunday (19 May).

More than 20,000 runners took part in the 13.1-mile race, setting off from Hackney Marshes and passing along the Regent’s Canal and through London Fields, before looping back to finish line.

Among them was out gay actor and soon-to-be Heartstopper star Bailey, who smashed past his target goal of raising £25,000 for a charity dedicated to improving the lives of queer young people in the UK.

Just Like Us provides an ambassador programme for queer youth, training them on how to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues in schools, and helping to prevent the bullying of queer pupils.

Jonathan Bailey ran a half marathon to raise money for an LGBTQ+ youth charity. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Writing on Instagram, the actor, also seen in hit Netflix show Bridgerton, said: “Ninety-one per cent of gay LGBTQ+ kids in schools hear homophobic and transphobic slurs.”

And on his fundraising page, he wrote: “I’ve met some of [the charity’s] young ambassadors who go into schools, talking about their personal journeys with coming out, allyship and helping stop bullying. They inspired me to become a patron of this wonderful charity.”

The charity needs “our help”, Bailey added.

Donors and supporters thanked Bailey for “raising money and awareness for such an important cause”, adding: “Let’s make it so no future generations experience [bullying].”

‘I wish they’d been around when I was at school’

Others commented: “Well done for running in that heat, you are amazing. Just Like Us will do incredible things with this money, I wish they’d been around when I was at school.”

Last December, Bailey, who has said knew he was gay at the age of 11, spoke out in support of trans youth, describing the “torment” they endure as their lives are put up for debate.

Earlier this month, the actor confirmed that he will play the lead role in new dinosaur adventure Jurassic World 4.