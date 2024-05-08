Bridgerton star and eternal heartthrob Jonathan Bailey has explained how his guest role as academic Jack Maddox in season three of Heartstopper came to fruition.

As confirmed earlier this year following weeks of speculation, Bailey will appear in season three of the Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series as an Insta-famous classical academic and celebrity crush of Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring.

Bailey, who showed us all his secret flower at 2024’s Met Gala earlier this week, has now recounted exactly how he landed a role in the upcoming series, in which he will appear alongside fellow new cast members Eddie Marsan and Hayley Atwell.

“Like so many people, I watched the first [season] and thought it was one of the biggest, most beautiful gifts to so many people, and I wish I had that growing up,” the Fellow Travellers star, 36, told Variety.

Jonathan Bailey. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImageGetty)

“I had a mutual friend who knows [executive producer Patrick Walters] and I just said, ‘If there’s anything I could do to help and be a part of that story,’” Bailey added.

Bailey noted that the show “really has changed the way people could grow and communicate around who they are,” and that, “it’s not just for our community. It’s for every person who is a member of a family who has a member of the LGBT+ community. It helps all of us.”

Everybody say hi… 👋🍂



Jonathan Bailey is joining Heartstopper Season 3 for a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, Charlie's Instagram-famous crush! pic.twitter.com/qn0vsZdKFo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 25, 2024

In a statement at the time, Oseman said: “I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the Heartstopper family.

“Hayley Atwell joins the Nelson family as Nick’s Aunt Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and has some tough advice to impart about his relationship.

“Eddie Marsan will be portraying a beloved character from the graphic novels: Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist.

“And lastly, Jonathan Bailey will be making a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox [in season three of Hearstopper], an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie.”

Heartstopper is not the only project Bailey will be seen in over the coming months: As well as reportedly being in talks to star in the upcoming Jurassic World 4, the Bridgerton heartthrob will play Fiyero in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Heartstopper season three will be released in October, 2024, on Netflix.