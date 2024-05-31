The season 18 cast of Taskmaster has been announced, people! And lesbian comedian Rosie Jones is gearing up for an appearance, as the lineup has been confirmed.

Season 17 of Taskmaster has kept fans on the edge of their seat for the past few months, with some weird and wonderful tasks being dished out by taskmaster Greg Davies, and his assistant Alex Horne.

Though season 18 of the series is still a few months away from airing, fans have been given a glimpse at the fresh five celebrities in the cast trying their hand at impressing the pair.

Jones, who is one of the latest celebrities to head up the series, has long been passionate about her visibility as a lesbian living with ataxic cerebral palsy. She has even shed light on the horrific physical and online abuse she has endured.

The season 18 Taskmaster cast has been revealed. (Channel 4)

The season 18 cast will see the Rosie Jones: Am I a R*tard? documentary host, along with The News Quiz’s Andy Zaltzman and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star Babatunde Aléshé. Also joining them will be stand-up comedian Jack Dee, and Starstruck actor Emma Sidi.

Although the celebrity lineup has been confirmed, Taskmaster season 18 is yet to share an official release date. So, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Greg and Alex back on their screens once again.

You may like to watch

The series has previously been commissioned for multiple seasons by Channel 4, so viewers can expect further Taskmaster goodness at least until 2026.

Speaking about his dream guests on the series, Horne previously said he’d love to host Golden Balls’ Jasper Carrott and comedian Joe Pasquale.

He said on the Always Be Comedy podcast: “There are a few old-school people who I’d love to have, like Jasper Carrott. He’s not chasing things [career-wise], but I think Joe Pasquale would do it and I think he would be great.

“But it’s a big conversation because if you’re having Pasquale, you’re not having someone else and it’s 10 episodes.”

Taskmaster season 17 is available to watch now on Channel 4 catch-up.