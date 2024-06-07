A new book and film for The Hunger Games franchise, both called Sunrise on the Reaping, have been confirmed, and fans have thoughts about should play main character Haymitch Abernathy – though we find it easier to get behind some suggestions than others…

Even casual fans of the saga will know the name Haymitch Abernathy: Katniss Everdeen’s surly and often drunk mentor-turned-ally-turned-friend throughout Suzanne Collins books and played on screen by Venom star Woody Harrelson.

Readers learnt in Catching Fire (the second book of the Hunger Games series) that Haymitch had survived the Second Quarter Quell – an even-more-brutal-than-usual twist on the games, in which twice as many tributes were drawn to fight to the death.

Despite being a key moment in the book, where Katniss and Peeta learn of Haymitch’s past, it was cut from the film, meaning viewers never saw it. But that’s about to change.

Confirmed yesterday (June 6) in a dual deal, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will welcome viewers to the quell, in a book due in March 2025 and a film in November the following year.

Welcome to the Second Quarter Quell.



The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/nuRcxtDZ7B — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) June 6, 2024

So, following the success of Hunger Games prequel A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which starred Tom Blyth as a young Corionalus Snow, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer as Capitol stylist Tigris, who should play Haymitch on the big screen?

You may like to watch

Well, luckily (or not), the internet has ideas.

First out the gate is JoJo Siwa. Yes, you read that right, the same JoJo who performed “Karma” at Mighty Hoopla recetnly.

my fancast for young haymitch 💕 pic.twitter.com/rcZmasghrc — isa ☆ (@annabthscupid) June 6, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres has been cast as Haymitch Abernathy in 'THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING'. pic.twitter.com/1CfEK6yJyk — abigail🪶 (@catchingodesta) June 6, 2024

Other names are chat-show host Ellen DeGeneres, Mean Girls star Renée Rapp, and even Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star Rachel Zegler.

And, of course, Hunger Games-obsessed RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Chad Michaels.

they need to cast chad michaels as haymitch’s mentor or something pic.twitter.com/BNDOkAD2BB https://t.co/wwIZ7agt3n — wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 6, 2024

On a more serious note, another name being thrown about is that of Love, Simon star Drew Starkey – soon to be seen opposite Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.

Challengers‘ Mike Faist has also had his name put forward, alongside The White Lotus star Leo Woodall and Germany-born Louis Hoffman.

Others have opted to go for original star Harrelson again – “and we all just pretend he’s young”.

louis hofmann to play young haymitch and nobody else https://t.co/sbkVS2LhRD pic.twitter.com/xGDdnkg4er — ۟ (@nicholasneIson) June 6, 2024

Paul Mescal, Taron Egerton and Tom Holland are all also some lists, possibly proving why we should all be thankful that X is not known for its casting agents.

Collins promised that Sunrise on the Reaping will, as ever, reflect the themes of the world today.

I think someone like Taron Egerton or Tom Holland could bring an interesting take on a young Haymitch! They both have the talent to portray complex characters. — BabyExcel (@excel005) June 6, 2024

DADDY DREW STARKEY — 𝔥𝔢𝚡 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔞𝔧 | fan account (@hexminaj) June 6, 2024

“I was inspired by [18th-century philosopher] David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few’,” she said.

“The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is due in cinemas on 20 November 2026.