JoJo Siwa has revealed her least favourite member of the Dance Moms cast.

In an interview with vlogger Joey Graceffa, Siwa answered “uncomfortable questions” in a “spill or spew” episode that has been shared with his nine million YouTube subscribers.

Siwa singled out former castmate Mackenzie ‘Kenzie’ Ziegler for liking TikTok videos that made fun of her.

“I love Kenzie with all my heart but I was really hurt by that,” Siwa confessed.

JoJo Siwa was hurt by Kenzie.(Getty/Gilbert Flores)

She added that Kenzie had a habit of interacting with posts that mock her former classmates.

The interview followed the Dance Moms two-hour reunion special in which Kenzie and her sister Maddie were noticeably absent, as was Nia Sioux.

Taking to TikTok, Sioux finally revealed that she just “really didn’t want to do it”, adding: “That’s a good enough answer,” which won her respect from fans who had demanded to know the reason for her absence.

Last month, Siwa said she “didn’t care if people hated” her change of direction following the release of new single, “Karma”.

Despite a backlash, one person who supported the move was her former TV dance instructor, Abby Lee Miller, who said she doesn’t think JoJo has changed much at all.

Miller is set to return to TV screens with her new competition show, Abby Lee Dance With Me!

According to the trailer, the series will see the dance teacher travelling to cities across the US to find the next group of dancers to turn into champions. No further details about the show are available yet.