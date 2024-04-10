There’s going to be a fourth Bridget Jones film called Mad About the Boy, which has been confirmed for release on Valentine’s Day 2025, and the gays are (frankly) delighted.

The films, based on Helen Fielding’s books about a slightly hapless thirty-something single woman living in London, not doing particularly well on the dating scene, drinking and smoking too much, being quite OTT and relying on a surrogate “urban family” of friends – have always resonated with a queer audience.

After all, if you think about it, change her name to “Brian Jones” and you’ve basically dealing with a gay man, well, in the first book and movie anyway.

Colin Firth won’t be coming back to play Mark Darcy for the fourth film (sorry to break it to you this way), however, Hugh Grant is set to return to his role as Bridget Jones’ other love interest, Daniel Cleaver. It will be the first Bridget Jones movie to come out since Bridget Jones Baby in 2016.

According to the Guardian, Mad About The Boy is set four years after the previous instalment. We find Bridget a widow with two small children, with poor Mark Darcy having been killed by a landmine in Sudan, of all things.

White Lotus star Leo Woodall will also be joining the cast, with speculation that he will play a hot 30-year-old who Bridget Jones starts sleeping with to cheer herself up after the unexpected bereavement. Good for her.

Leo Woodall's shocking gay sex scene

Leo Woodall in The White Lotus. (HBO)

Leo Woodall turned a lot of heads when he appeared in The White Lotus season two.

He gagged viewers with some hot gay sex – but it wasn’t exactly what fans of the star-studded social satire about a group of guests at a luxury resort were expecting.

Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic character Tanya went snooping around millionaire Quentin’s (Tom Hollander’s) mansion, only to find him having sex with Jack (Leo Woodall) – who viewers have been led to believe is his nephew: although it later turned out that all was (probably) not as it seemed.

It’s still not entirely clear whether Jack was Quentin’s nephew or not. There were hints that he was actually a sex worker, with Leo Woodall telling The Hollywood Reporter: “Who is Jack? That is a big question. There is a bit of mystery about him, isn’t there? His relationship with Quentin obviously never got fully explained. But… one of the conversations was whether his relationship with Quentin is straight-up transactional.”

White Lotus creator Mike White also told Variety it gave “pleasure” to him “as a guy who is gay-ish to make gay sex transgressive again”. White, who is bisexual, said: “I just think transgressive sex is sexier… There’s this Gothic vibe of walking through a haunted hotel or house and people are having sex behind closed doors.”

Will Leo Woodall’s sex scenes in Bridget Jones 4 be as “transgressive”? Well, we’ll find out in February 2025, but unless Bridget Jones turns out to be his aunt, possibly not.