Citipointe Christian College in Brisbane, Australia has issued a statement over student contracts which called homosexuality “sinful”.

The private school in Queensland, which serves children from kindergarten to grade 12, issued the “statement of regret” following enrolment contracts which students were told to sign in 2022.

The contracts – which were issued by former principal Pastor Brian Mulheran, who resigned following the backlash in March 2022 – called homosexuality and trans identities a sin. The school letter even branded such identities under the same umbrella as incest, paedophilia, and bestiality.

The contract, which they called a “declaration of faith”, included a passage which read: “We believe that God intends sexual intimacy to occur only between a man and a woman who are married to each other.

“We believe that God has commanded that no sexual activity be engaged in outside such marriage.

“We believe that any form of sexual immorality (including but not limited to; adultery, fornication, homosexual acts, bisexual acts, bestiality, incest, paedophilia, and pornography) is sinful and offensive to God and is destructive to human relationships and society.

“We believe that God created human beings as male or female.”

The school issued a statement after its operator, Christian Outreach Centre, settled with a group of parents who went to the Queensland Human Rights Commission over the contracts under the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991.

While the school did not offer an apology, it did express “regret” for causing “distress or concern” over the enrolment contract.

The statement read: “We regret any distress or concern which was caused to students, parents and guardians of students or prospective students of the College, which includes those within the College community that are members of the LGBTIQA+ community, and their families and their allies, as a result of the issuance of the Enrolment Contract in January of 2022.”

“Christian Outreach Centre and the College recognise that all persons have a right to be treated with respect and all students deserve to feel safe and respected,” it added.

“This is consistent with our fundamental belief that all people are made in the image of God.”