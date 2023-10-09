Teacher fired from Church of England school after telling students that ‘being LGBTQ+ is a sin’

A secondary school teacher claims she was fired after 12 years of service because she refused to teach her students about gender and sexual identities, and claimed that being LGBTQ+ was a sin.

Glawdys Leger, 43, taught modern foreign languages at Bishop Justus Church of England School in Bromley, south London up until last year when she refused to teach LGBTQ+ lessons that were “contrary to [her] faith.”

Leger described the lessons that she had been asked to teach to her Year 7 and 8 pupils as ‘extreme and politically partisan”, The Telegraph reports.

The former teacher claims that she was “treated like a dangerous criminal” by the school and the Aquinas Church of England Education Trust for refusing to teach the LGBTQ+ lessons that had been incorporated into the religious education curriculum.

Those lessons reportedly included materials that introduced students aged 11 to 13 to different sexual identities such as pansexual, asexual, and intersexual, and different gender identities.

A teacher says she has been fired for refusing to teach LGBTQ+ ideas to her class. (Getty Images)

Materials also allegedly suggested that a condition of friendship and “allyship” was defending and promoting a person’s “protected characteristics”, of which gender identity was included.

Leger had argued that, unlike age, disability, race, or religion, gender identity was not a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010.

As a result, Leger claims to have taken the lesson into her own hands by deciding to teach the Christian view of LGBT topics, believing that students at her school were only getting to hear a one-sided narrative.

Leger claims, during one lesson, to have shared that she didn’t believe in transgender ideology, and told students that Christians believe that sex outside of marriage is a sin and that one should “live your life for God.”

Leger claims, during one lesson, to have shared that she didn’t believe in transgender ideology. (Getty Images)

In one parental complaint to the school, it was claimed that the teacher had also told students that “people will always be seen by God as having their birth gender”, “transgender people are ‘just confused’”, and being “LGBTQ+ is a sin.”

Leger does believe that being LGBTQ+ is a sin, per The Telegraph, but denies making some of the other claims.

As a result of her anti-LGBTQ+ teachings, which allegedly upset students, Leger was reported to the Teaching Regulation Agency.

The teacher was fired for gross misconduct after an investigation and disciplinary hearing. Shortly after, she received a letter from the Teaching Regulation Agency that alleged her teaching conduct had been “contrary to fundamental British values in that it lacked tolerance to those with different beliefs.”

Leger’s hearing is due to commence on Monday (9 October).

Ahead of the hearing, she told the paper: “I have great compassion for LGBT people, especially for those suffering from gender dysphoria.

“I cannot, however, in good conscience teach or say things I believe are contrary to my faith, for example saying that same-sex sexual relationships are good and/or affirming people with gender dysphoria in their gender confusion.

Leger’s hearing is due to commence on Monday. (Envato)

“I am certain that I have not shown, and never would show, any hatred or lack of love towards LGBT people.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Aquinas Church of England Education Trust said ahead of the hearing: “Delivering a high-quality education and supporting the wellbeing of students is our top priority.

“To ensure this is achieved, we promote fundamental British values including mutual respect and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs, as part of a broad and balanced curriculum.

“The school teaches in line with statutory requirements to promote British values and follows relevant guidance outlined by the Department for Education.

“Given the ongoing investigation and sensitivities involved, it would not be appropriate to comment any further.”