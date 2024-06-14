An exclusive gay Pride cruise will set sail early next year, giving travellers the chance to plant the rainbow flag on an unexplored part of the world.

Organised by Australian travel agents AE Expeditions, in partnership with Planet Dwellers, the oh-so-cool trip to Antarctica leaves dock in Ushuaia, Argentina, on 6 February for nine days.

Antarctica celebrated its first Pride event in 2018 when a group of 10 LGBTQ+ people at the US research McMurdo Station hosted an event.

Once onboard the Greg Mortimer, you’ll find a number of observation areas, a lecture lounge, 76 cabins – most with balconies – a gym, sauna, whirlpool spas and even a mud room. It will be just you and fewer than 100 fellow passengers.

Cabins have flat-screen TVs, a safe, mini-bars and plenty of room for your clothes and personal belongings. Suites are also available.

There’s plenty to do onboard in the evening, even if it’s almost permanently daylight in Antartica. (Lily Harbron)

Excursions give guests the chance to explore icy coastlines and discover hidden bays, while nature lovers can indulge in spotting sea birds, penguins, seals and whales.

There’s a chance to thrill at Antarctica’s nature. (Matt Horspool @Etchd Photography)

In mostly unexplored land, travellers will be able to plant the Pride flag and lap up amazing photo opportunities. In the evenings, guests will be treated to all sorts of Pride-themed fun.

The journey ends with an included one-way charter flight from King George Island to Punta Arenas, Chile.

The cruise includes a range of excursions. (Lily Harbron)

In 2022, the trans Pride flag was planted on the peak of Antarctica’s highest mountain, Vinson Massif, by Erin Parisi. The transgender climber dedicated her achievement to “the resilience of the trans community”.

In 2016, a group of gay activists “claimed” Antarctica as the world’s first LGBT-friendly continent.

You can book your tickets here.