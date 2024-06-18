Paul McCartney announces UK and European ‘Got Back Tour’ dates

Paul McCartney has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary singer will perform a number of arena shows in the UK, France and Spain this December as part of the Got Back Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 21 June via ticketmaster.co.uk, ticketmaster.fr and ticketmaster.es.

The singer will headline eight shows, kicking off in Pairs at the La Defense Arena on 4-5 December.

He will then perform two nights at the Wizink Centre in Madrid on 9-10 December and Manchester’s Co-op Live on 14-15 December.

The run will finish up with two dates at London’s O2 Arena on 18-19 December.

It follows up the announcement of his first live shows of 2024, which will take place in South America in October.

The latest legs of the Got Back Tour follow up the US dates of the tour and his huge headline set at Glastonbury in 2022.

He then took the tour to the likes of Australia, Mexico and Brazil in 2023, performing some his biggest hits.

Fans can expect to hear “Hey Jude”, “Live and Let Die”, “Band on the Run”, “Let It Be” to name a few.

Ahead of Paul McCartney tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know, including presale details below.

When do Paul McCartney tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 21 June via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up for an exclusive presale via the singer’s website. This will take place from 10am local time on 19 June and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it, with a unique presale link.

Other presales are taking place across the week, this includes an O2 Priority sale via the mobile app and venue presales.

You can check your local listing below for more details.

Paul McCartney will take his Got Back Tour to a number of venues in Europe in December 2024, with two dates planned for each city: