Australian fireproofer, former Bachelorette contestant and absolute hunk Timm Hanly has gone viral after being interviewed at WeHo Pride.

Hanly, who placed as a runner up on The Bachelorette Australia in 2019 and also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2020, was interviewed by perpetually shirtless content creator Chris Stanley while at the Pride parade in West Hollywood – and his easygoing nature has enamoured fans gay and straight alike.

Posted to Stanley’s 333,000 Instagram followers, the vox-pop style interview, in which Hanly admits he stumbled across the parade in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, by accident, but stayed “for the vibes”, has been met with a wave of support (and thirst).

“I’m not gay,” Hanly says, “I’m straight, I have a wife and child – you know what, we’re here from Australia, it’s our second day here, and we just stumbled across this – and I’m just here for the vibes.

“We absolutely love it,” he added, before the Bachelorette star confirmed that ‘the gays’ can “hundred percent” throw a good party.

He then added that “no one does it better”.

Stanley asked what Hanly’s reaction was to being hit on by gays, to which he said: “Oh, I love this. If a gay guy is looking at me… that’s as good as a girl looking at me, that counts!

“That’s as good for my ego as like, a hot chick looking at me!”

Hanly himself has commented on the video, which has been liked nearly 600,000 times, writing: “Hahahahaaha Ididn’t think this interview would make the cut but let’s goooo.”

The comments are also fully enamoured with The Bachelerotte star’s relaxed, respectful attitude to Pride.

“This is what actual comfortable and secure masculinity looks like,” one wrote, with another reading: “Why can’t everyone be as chill as Tim?”

A third comment wrote: “LGBTT (the other T is Tim, an ally)” and actor John Barrrowman even added: “We love Tim.”