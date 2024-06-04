Kylie Minogue debuts new song with queer country star Orville Peck at WeHo Pride

Pride Month is well and truly here, and Kylie Minogue had a surprise for LGBTQ+ fans at WeHo Pride 2024. Namely, debuting a brand new song with queer country star Orville Peck and DJ Diplo.

During her 2 June set at the OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride 2024, West Hollywood, the fierce LGBTQ+ ally and the country musician – who famously does not show his face – shared their new song “Midnight Ride”.

The country-meets-disco track also features LGBTQ+ ally and DJ Diplo, and was performed halfway through Minogue’s hour-long set at the festival. Other acts at the event also included Janelle Monáe, Ashnikko, Noah Cyrus, and Trixie Mattel.

A clip of their upcoming track circulated on social media, to the delight of their fans. “Let me take you on a midnight ride, baby you and I,” the “All the Lovers” hitmaker sings on the song, which is set to be featured on Peck’s upcoming album Stampede.

On 3 June, Peck took to Instagram in a joint post with Minogue and Diplo to share the news with fans. “Let us take you on a ‘Midnight Ride’… THIS FRIDAY. Pre-save now,” he wrote.

Elsewhere at the WeHo Pride event, the LGBTQ+ icon performed her hits, including “Come Into My World”, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, and her gay anthem “Padam Padam” – which earned her a second-ever Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording this year.

After moving through her decades-long discography at the festival, the Australian singer wrapped up her set with “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “Love at First Sight”.

Her performance was so iconic, that West Hollywood Mayor John M. Erickson declared 2 June to be “Kylie Minogue Day.” Erickson appeared on stage to present the star with a street sign with her name.

The singer responded: “I’ve been coming to WeHo forever. If you see a really short person with a baseball cap and really plain look, that’s me.”

“Midnight Ride” is set to be released on 5 June, and is available now for pre-order.