Eight people have been arrested and bailed after a suspected homophobic attack in Blackburn, Lancashire that left two victims with facial injuries.

Lancashire Police told PinkNews they were called to a report of an assault on Railway Road in the early hours of Tuesday (18 June). They confirmed that two men were assaulted by a group of other men outside the railway station. Their injuries were said to not be life-threatening.

“Eight people aged between 17 and 23 from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of assault. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident which is being treated as a homophobic assault,” a spokesperson said.

“Those who were arrested have now been bailed pending further enquiries.”

‘I was fearing for my life’

Following the assault, victims Jordan Brook and his partner Daniel spoke to the Lancashire Telegraph. The article contains graphic images of their injuries.

They recalled being laughed at before a group of men, who had been on a train with them, put on balaclavas before crossing the road and attacking them in front of Brook’s mother.

You may like to watch

“I was fearing for my life at one point because they were all jumping on my head and kicking me as hard as they could,” he said. “It was a homophobic attack and we’ve never experienced that.”

Victims left uncomfortable in their home town

Brook said they now feel “really uncomfortable” in their home town after he was left with a possible broken nose and cheekbone, while his partner suffered a split above the eye.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 0010 of 18 June, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.