Leeds Pride has backtracked on a code of conduct policy that forbid “political opinions” after receiving criticism.

The Yorkshire-based Pride organisation, which is hosting its 2024 event on 21 July, told PinkNews that it had removed a point in its code of conduct after an LGBTQ+ group refused to participate in the protest.

In a section on the Leeds Pride Parade 2024 guidance document, which details terms and conditions for individuals and walking groups entering the event, the organisation wrote that comments about “specific individuals, beliefs, or political opinions are strictly forbidden.”

“Religious material is acceptable but must be respectful, positive, and considerate of others’ beliefs,” the point continued. “Clearance from Leeds Pride is required for any religious material or imagery.”

A further point in the document states that failure to comply with the organisation’s code of conduct would lead to a group of individuals’ removal if the behaviour is “deemed offensive, poses risks … or hinders parade progress.”

The policy point was spotted by activist group Dirt Dykes who made a post vowing to boycott Leeds Pride.

“We contacted Leeds Pride, concerned about what this meant, and this lead to a few days of back and forth emails,” Dirt Dykes wrote. “They eventually stopped replying to us, leaving many of our questions unanswered.

“Whilst as an organisation we have chosen to march in previous years despite having concerns regarding some of Leeds Pride’s practices, this year we have made the decision to take a stand.”

The group continued that it would not be marching at Leeds Pride, adding that it believes Pride should be an opportunity to “advocate for collective liberation and wider causes … without fear of being prevented from marching.”

The group continued that it would instead be attending the Leeds Dyke March on 19 July so that “Dykes can feel safe to celebrate themselves over Pride weekend.”

Following a comment request from PinkNews Leeds Pride clarified that it had been in discussions with Dirt Dykes over the issue, and that it claimed to have made clear to them that they would be welcomed at this year’s parade.

While the organisation refused to send an official comment, it clarified that the policy had been removed from its website and the guidance document after saying that the purpose of the point was unclear.

According to the organisation, a new committee has been regularly reviewing policy content on its website and regularly updating anything it deems unclear.

Dirt Dykes has been approached by PinkNews for comment.