With headline acts including Girls Aloud, The Cheeky Girls and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, this year’s Pride events are going to be as brilliant as ever.

With so many Pride events taking place in spring, summer and early autumn, it can be quite easy to get a bit bamboozled.

To help you keep track, here’s a list of the UK’s top Prides coming your way, what to expect, when they begin, who’s performing and more.

England

Birmingham Pride – 25 May

Held across Saturday (25) and Sunday (26) May, Birmingham Pride boasts a spectacular line-up, including a performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Birmingham held its first Pride in 1997, since when it has become one of the country’s biggest LGBTQ+ events, attracting more than 40,000 people over the course of the weekend.

York Pride – 1 June

North Yorkshire’s largest LGBTQ+ event will take place on Saturday (1 June) at York Racecourse.

The volunteer-run event will include performances from Drag Race UK season five stars Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas.

Blackpool Pride – 8 June

Blackpool Pride Festival parade kicks off at 11am with a theme of “together we are stronger” which aims to inspire participants.

The two-day event includes performances from The Cheeky Girls and Venga Live.

Oxford Pride – 8 June

Although details are yet to be revealed, visitors last year enjoyed a parade, a street party and the official after-party. Maybe this year, they’ll squeeze in an after after-party! Watch this space…

Cambridge Pride – 15 June

Not to be outdone by its university city rivals, Cambridge Pride will return to Jesus Green in the city centre on Saturday, 15 June.

In 2023, about 15,000 people joined in the celebrations and this year should be no different.

Essex Pride – 22 June

Essex Pride marks it 20th birthday this year and kicks off in Chelmsford. Events will include the third annual march through the city centre.

Festival-goers can expect live acts and DJs, a karaoke stage and silent disco, as well as an appearance from Steps star Claire Richards.

Exmouth Pride – 22 June

Exmouth Pride will treat visitors to live music, information stalls and family-inclusive entertainment.

Held in Manor Gardens, the free event promises a wide range of entertainment – including an appearance from fierce drag queen Arina Fox.

We are thrilled to announce the return of the sensational @arinafoxofficial who will be taking to the stage at #exmouthpride2024



We look forward to welcoming you to our free pride event on 22nd June 2024 at Manor Gardens #savethedate pic.twitter.com/bDpcw8HrkO — Exmouth Pride (@exmouthpride) March 29, 2024

Pride in London – 29 June

The UK’s largest Pride event will take place on Saturday, 29 June.

A record-breaking 1.5 million people joined in the fun last year, taking to the capital’s to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, and protest against injustices that continue to this day.

Bristol Pride – 13 July

Headliners at this year’s event include RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Heidi N Closet and Pixie Polite, while the official after-party, scheduled to start at 10pm at the O2 Academy Bristol, will feature three rooms of local and international DJs, and go-go dancers.

Deal Pride – 13 July

This year’s event in the Kent seaside town – only its second ever – boasts a theme of “Pride is a Protest”, with organisers looking to make it even bigger and better than 2023’s celebration.

Isle of Wight Pride – 20 July

The Isle of Wight Pride’s launch party will be held on Friday, 19 July, and will be presented by Radio 1’s Dean McCullough at The Balcony, Ryde.

The following day, visitors can enjoy headliners including Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and Drag Race UK season five winner, Ginger Johnson. And on the Sunday, a 30-piece orchestra assembles for Symphonix Pride.

Brighton Trans Pride – 20 July

According to its social media account, this is the largest Trans Pride event in Europe. Last year, more than 30,000 people took to the streets of Brighton to march for equal rights and celebrate trans joy.

This year the protest march will take place on 20 July, starting at midday from Jubilee Square.

Leeds Pride – 21 July

Leeds Pride is promising that its 2024 celebration will be the best to date. That will be some achievement, given that 60,000 people turned up last year.

The parade will set off from Millennium Square at midday.

Nottinghamshire Pride – 27 July

Notts Pride will be held on Saturday, 27 July, with the march – which attracts about 7,000 people – setting off at 11am. It will be followed by LGBTQ+ events such as “the main stage”, with performances from local talent, and “the market”, which offers stalls through the streets of Hockley along George Street and Goosegate.

Brighton and Hove Pride – 3 August

Described by The Guardian as one of the best international Pride events, this year’s celebrations run for three days.

The two-day Fabuloso concert in Preston Park over the weekend includes performances by Girls Aloud, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, S Club, ABBA tribute band Björn Again, and Danny Beard.

The Pride Parade will be held on Saturday with the theme of “joy, celebrating life, spirt and resilience”.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the first Brighton Pride march and the event was used to stand with the trans community.

Manchester Pride – 23 August

One of the biggest Pride events in the country, Manchester Pride, promises to present an “unforgettable line-up of LGBTQ+ performers and global icons”, including a performance from two-time Eurovision winner, Loreen, with “another huge headline performance to be revealed…”

In 2023, Manchester Pride took on a wedding theme to celebrate 10 years of same-sex marriage.

UK Black Pride – August

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (13 April), UK Black Pride announced that its event will return in August.

No further details have yet been released, but the post adds: “Stay tuned for more details coming your way soon”.

In 2023, UK Black Pride took place in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, 19 August.

Cornwall Pride (Truro) – 31 August

The free event runs from 10am until 7pm with the march through the centre of Truro starting at noon. Performances, hosted by drag queen Layla Zee Susan, come from the likes of Cherish, The Lankie Vagabond and DJ Sharon Love.

Scotland

Dundee Pride – 15 June

The event is held at Slessor Gardens and is looking for businesses, charities, traders and catering concessions to hire a stall at its Pride Market, while those who would like to march can sign up here.

Edinburgh Pride – 22 June

Scotland’s self-proclaimed longest-running celebration of diversity is currently fundraising to celebrate Pride on Saturday, 22 June.

In 2023, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four winner Danny Beard stole the show at the event’s launch party.

The march goes through the city centre to the Scottish parliament building at Holyrood.

Fife Pride – 29 June

The event is still looking for volunteers and acts. Anyone wanting to participate can get in touch here.

West Lothian Pride – 27 July

West Lothian Pride takes place at Howden Park Centre, in Livingston. The event is currently looking for performers and is taking applications for stalls.

Visitors can expect a march, live music and entertainment, information stalls and plenty of food and drink.

Wales

Swansea Pride – 18 May

Swansea Pride comes early in the year and runs from 11am to 7pm, with stalls at The Guildhall. The march through the city centre sets off at 11am, with groups of more than 10 people needing to register.

Abergavenny Pride – 29 June

On Saturday, 29 June, Abergavenny Pride/Pride Y Fenni promises to offer live music, stalls, an area for children and lots more “in a safe environment where you can be yourself”.

The event, held for the fourth year at St.Mary’s Priory, is seeking performer and stall applications.

Pride Cymru – 22 June

The Vengaboys are headlining this year’s event – a celebration that began as Cardiff Mardi Gras in 1999, and which now regularly plays host to 50,000 visitors in the Welsh capital. Other events expected are the mile-long parade and cabaret acts. Children under the age of five don’t need a ticket.

Northern Ireland

Omagh Pride – 22 June

Omagh Pride is currently fundraising for the event.

The parade is set to take place at 1pm and will be followed by entertainment, including a Dolly Parton tribute act, until 7pm.

Belfast Pride – 19 July

Belfast Pride is as one of the city’s biggest festivals.

The build-up to the parade – which attracted more than 75,000 people last year – starts at 11.30am and is expected to begin at 1pm.

Foyle Pride – 24 August

Foyle Pride’s main event, the parade – its 31st – will be held on Saturday, 24 August.

Mid Ulster Pride – 10 August

This year marks Mid Ulster Pride’s fifth birthday, and will be held on Saturday, 10 August at Cookstown Community Centre.

Its website notes: “This year’s parade promises to be a bright and playful show of inclusivity, reflecting the rich tapestry of our community.”