Three gay men say they “hunted” by a group of men armed with knives in a Dublin park.

The trio, who were in Phoenix Park on Monday (17 June), said they were chased by six knifemen.

After escaping, they claim they went to the police but were allegedly turned away because there was no CCTV footage in the area.

They then contacted Irish senator Barry Ward, who told Metro: “God knows what would have happened if they had not [escaped].

“There needs to be further education for the park rangers or for other Garda [Irish police] present in Phoenix Park to protect people because attacks are absolutely unacceptable.”

Ward went on to say that the police’s initial response to the incident was not good enough.

“What on Earth is going on that this still happens in Ireland in 2024 when every right-thinking member of society recognised the normality of sexual relationships between people of the same gender or same sex?” he asked.

Three gay men were said to have been “hunted” in Phoenix Park in Dublin. (Getty)

Homosexuality was decriminalised in Ireland in 1993 with the passing of the updated Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act. Same-sex marriage was legalised in 2015.

A Garda spokesperson said police were aware of the incident but did not pursue charges because “no person made any formal report,” adding that they had been in contact with LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with direct knowledge, or who has been a victim of such an incident in the area, to contact An Garda Síochána either at Cabra Garda station on 01 666 7400, the diversity unit at the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau on 01 666 3150, or through an advocacy group.”