Teenager charged with offences against gay men in park insists he’s ‘not homophobic’

A teenager, charged with offences against three gay men in Phoenix Park in Dublin earlier this month, insists he isn’t homophobic.

Reece Murphy, 18, appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday (24 June), charged with violent disorder, and brandishing a hammer as a weapon, as well as two counts of dangerous driving, alleged to have taken place at Military Road on 17 June. He was remanded on €800 (£675/$860) bail with a number of conditions.

He must “remain out of Phoenix Park and any other public park”, and be bound by a curfew between 11pm and 6am.

The judge also ordered Murphy, of Rowlagh Avenue, Clondalkin, to provide his phone number to police and to be contactable at all times. The defence said Mr Murphy needed 24 hours to replace his phone, which had been seized by officers. He was told he had to notify the police of any change of address and report to his local police station three times a week.

In addition, he can have no contact, directly or indirectly, with parties involved in the case, including on apps and there can be “no references to them on social media”, the judge ruled.

Defendant’s solicitor says he isn’t homophobic

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny told judge Treasa Kelly that Murphy wasn’t homophobic, reports the Irish Mirror.

“My client wishes me to mention in open court that he is not someone who is in any way homophobic, and this isn’t some sort of attack on the gay community. I am instructed to say that he is anxious there is media present.”

Legal aid was granted and Murphy is due to appear in court again on 16 September.