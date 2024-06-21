Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte sues two women over trans conspiracy theory

Two women have gone on trial in France for defamation, over claims that the country’s first lady Brigitte Macron is trans.

A complaint was filed by Brigitte Macron, wife of French president Emmanuel Macron, in 2022 after the women allegedly posted a YouTube clip claiming that she was assigned male at birth.

The video, posted in December 2021, claimed the wife of the French president was born Jean-Michel – her brother’s name – and was transgender. The claim went viral while her husband was seeking re-election.

It sparked online rumours by conspiracy theorists and the Far Right, according to French national newspaper Le Monde.

Macron did not appear in court on Wednesday (19 June) but was represented by lawyer Jean Ennochi.

The two women, self-proclaimed spiritual medium Amandine Roy and journalist Natacha Rey, interviewed each other for four hours in the clip in which they are said to have circulated the claims which are still prominent today.

Roy, 49, told the court that Rey, was “desperate to share her work” about the “state lie” and “scam” that she claimed to have uncovered, while she herself had merely “acquiesced to [that] request”.

Rey did not attend on Wednesday, citing an illness, France24 reported.

Brigitte Macron filed a defamation claim in 2022. (Getty)

Rey “had spent three years researching, it’s not like she pulled it out of her hat”, Roy added.

“My regret is that this wasn’t taken up and investigated by the mainstream media,” she went on to say, and felt such a “serious” subject should not be hidden.

Ennochi said the “prejudice” in the way Roy and Rey talked about Macron was “massive” and that the conspiracy theory “exploded everywhere”.

He has demanded 10,000 euros (approximately £8,500/$10,700) in compensation for both Brigitte Macron and her brother. A decision is to be made on 12 September.