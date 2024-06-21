A Newsmax host verbally threw his toys out of the pram after discovering the existence of a gay American flag football league.

Rob Schmitt, who has a show on the right-wing channel, lost it when he learnt that NFL team Buffalo Bills were sponsoring the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL).

Flag football is a non-contact version of the gridiron game, where tackles are made by pulling off flags that players wear on their hips.

The league is part of a not-for-profit sports organisation which aims to promote progressive social movements through American Flag football. The former Fox News host clearly isn’t a fan of the sponsorship, judging by his verbal meltdown on Robb Schmitt Tonight on Wednesday (19 June).

“When you thought you could escape all the Pride month propaganda by watching football, apparently not,” he said.

Rob Schmitt wasn’t happy about an NFL team sponsoring a gay league. (Getty)

After explaining the story, Schmitt appeared bewildered that a sports organisation would be more accepting of LGBTQ+ people than him. “I, I, I, I literally just asked the producers. I was like: ‘Are we sure that this isn’t some kind of fake story?’

You may like to watch

“There’s a National Gay flag football league now. Why? Why, is the question I ask so often in this country. I need to go find my own country.”

PinkNews can confirm that being gay doesn’t prevent you liking sports.

While Schmitt searches far and wide for his “own country” that doesn’t let LGBTQ+ people enjoy sports, the Buffalo Bills will be busy promoting inclusivity.

“We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills,” NGFFL commissioner Joel Horton said. “This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and [more than] 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League.”

The NGFFL has been in existence since 2002. The Bill’s sponsorship is merely an expansion of the league.

“We are excited to join the NFL and other clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL,” said Michelle Roberts, the Bills’ vice-president of community impact. “We are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community.”