The Buffalo Bills have become the latest NFL team to support and collaborate with the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL).

The Bills are joining fellow NFL teams like the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders by embracing their local gay flag football league.

Flag football is a non-contact version of American football, where tackles are made by pulling off flags that players wear on their hips.

The National Gay Flag Football League is a nonprofit LGBTQ+ flag football league.

The league currently consists of over 250 teams in 26 leagues across the United States and Canada. The league boasts more than 4,000 athletes.

The organisation promotes the positive social and athletic enjoyment of American flag football.

The league was established in 2002 when LGBTQ+ athletes competed in Southern California as part of the first Gay Bowl with the three cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston.

The second Gay Bowl took place in San Francisco, adding Atlanta, Chicago and San Diego.

As the event gained more attention and grew in size and numbers, the National Gay Flag Football League was born.

As detailed on the league’s website, Buffalo NY and the Buffalo Bills are set to collaborate with the National Gay Flag Football League to help build “an inclusive community through diversity, athleticism, and sportsmanship.”

“Following in the footsteps of our other partner cities, Buffalo, through its community spirit, is taking a significant step toward furthering competitive seven-on-seven inclusive flag football. Together with the Buffalo Bills, we’re making this vision a reality,” they said.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the NGFFL commissioner Joel Horton stated: “We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills.

“This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League.”

Horton continued: ”Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity. By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive Buffalo.

“Together, with the backing of the Buffalo Bills, we are creating a space where all individuals can participate, compete, and thrive.”

Buffalo Bills Vice President of Community Impact Michelle Roberts added: “Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community.”