Disney’s Hercules to premiere in London’s West End

Disney’s Hercules is heading to London’s West End for the first time – and this is everything you need to know.

The show, based on the animated classic of the same name, will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2025.

It will take over the venue that’s currently hosting Disney’s Frozen for its first ever run in the West End.

The live musical adaption follows the story of the young demigod who realises he has immense strength and power.

It will feature the soundtrack from the Oscar-nominated film, including the likes of “Go the Distance”, “Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” and “Zero to Hero”.

You may like to watch

A stage version of the hit film had been in the works for a number of years, with two iterations across the Atlantic at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park and the Paper Mill Playhouse, while a further run also took place in Hamburg earlier this year.

The production has music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, with direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott.

In 2023 the cast surprised audiences at the Royal Variety Performance as part of a medley of Disney on Stage hits.

This included the muses performing “Zero to Hero” and Hercules’ “Go the Distance”, giving viewers a teaser of the show.

More details about the show, including casting, preview dates and ticket details will be revealed in the coming months.

Until then you can find out everything you need to know about tickets for Disney’s Hercules in the West End below.

When do tickets go on sale for Disney’s Hercules in London?

The on-sale dates and times are yet to be confirmed, but fans can sign up at www.disneyonstage.co.uk. You’ll be the first to be notified about booking including priority access.

According to Disney, tickets will be going on sale “later this year” as the show will take over another Disney production, Frozen the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Tickets for this show were made available from LW Theatres, Ticketmaster and Love Theatre so it will likely be similar for Hercules.