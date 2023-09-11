Frozen the Musical announces new dates and tickets for West End run

Frozen the Musical has extended its West End run and announced new ticket details.

The award-winning smash hit musical is continuing its run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane until at least summer 2024.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale on 15 September via ticketmaster.co.uk and lwtheatres.co.uk.

It’s been confirmed that the live stage adaption of the Disney animation will be showing until June 2024.

The show features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

This, of course, includes “Let It Go”, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman”, “Love is an Open Door” and “For the First Time in Forever”.

It’s based on the hit Disney film, which follows sisters Elsa and Anna, who need to save the kingdom of Arendelle, with the former becoming a lesbian icon among fans.

The show recently celebrated its second anniversary in the West End this summer, after its original opening was pushed back due to the global pandemic in 2020.

Since then the show has been playing to sold-out audiences, as well as receiving seven WhatsOnStage Awards and four Olivier Award nominations including Best New Musical.

The West End cast from 27 September will star Jenna Lee-James and Laura Dawkes as Elsa and Anna, while Jammy Kasongo plays Kristoff, Craig Gallivan continues as Olaf and Oliver Ormson takes on the role of Hans

You can find out more info about tickets below including prices.

How to get Frozen the Musical tickets

Tickets for the show, which runs until at least June 2024 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane will be available to buy from 15 September.

You can get them from ticketmaster.co.uk and lwtheatres.co.uk.

Tickets for the show are priced at the following: £29.50 / £39.50 / £49.50 / £59.50 / £69.50 / £89.50 / £124.50.

For more info including accessible performance dates head to the LW Theatres website.