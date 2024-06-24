These are the ticket prices for Jonathan Bailey’s Richard II in London

Jonathan Bailey will star in a new production of Shakespeare’s Richard II – and this is how to get tickets.

The Bridgerton star will appear in a new version of the play at the Bridge Theatre in London in 2025.

He will reunite with director Nicholas Hytner, having previously worked together in 2013 for a production of Othello at the National Theatre.

This time round will see Bailey take on the lead role at the Bridge Theatre, starting from 10 February and running until 10 May.

In staging the play, Hytner said he will be exploring the key themes of Richard II, which centers on two questions: “What do you do when a ruler is absolutely inadequate? How do you get rid of the rightful leader?”

Hytner previously staged productions of Julius Caesar and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Bridge Theatre.

Both productions were immersive, bringing audiences up close and personal to the actors, but he is not planning to do the same with Richard II.

“Richard II has a delicacy and interiority that isn’t going to respond to that kind of treatment,” he told The Guardian.

Tickets for Jonathan Bailey’s turn in Richard II are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this month.

You can find out everything you need to know below, including key on-sale dates and times as well as ticket pricing info.

How to get tickets for Jonathan Bailey in Richard II?

There are a number of on-sale dates and times for Richard II tickets at the Bridge Theatre.

The general on-sale will take place from 10am on 26 June. Tickets are expected to be released via the theatre website, Ticketmaster and Love Theatre.

Meanwhile, priority booking is now open for members. It’s £65 per year or £45 for those 35 and under to be a Bridge Theatre priority member and you’ll get the first choice of tickets.

After this, advance booking begins at 10am on 25 June. This is £25 per year and you’ll get access to tickets 24 hours before the general public.

To become a member and find out more head to bridgetheatre.co.uk/membership.

What are the ticket prices?

The venue has confirmed the ticket prices for all performances of Richard II.

The standard tickets for the show are priced at the following:

£15 / £25 / £35 / £49.50 / £65

While premium tickets have been confirmed to be priced at £115 each.

When can I see Richard II starring Jonathan Bailey?

There’s currently 98 performances scheduled including evening, matinee and captioned. with previews beginning on 10 February until 17 February.

The show will then run from 19 February, finishing up on 10 May.