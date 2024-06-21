Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is milking his fame for all its worth, and in the best way: he’s just started an LGBTQ+ charity, promoting it with a suggestive advert.

Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony in Netflix’s Regency-era hit series, announced the launch of The Shameless Fund, which aims to “harness the power of celebrity”, raising money for other LGBTQ+ good causes without asking people to donate.

Instead, he wants his fans to “experience art and beautiful, inspiring, naughty and exciting collaborations,” and support the charity in the process.

“Around the world, anti-LGBTQ++ laws are on the increase,” the charity’s website says.

“We’re raising cash through global brand collaborations to power up international, national and grassroots LGBTQ+ [not-for-profit organisations], to forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live authentically, love freely and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression or shame.”

Bailey announced his first piece of work will be a collaboration with luxury Spanish fashion house Loewe, who will soon to be selling a raunchy T-shirt collection featuring a quote from one of the star’s other shows.

In Fellow Travelers, the queer drama set between the Fifties and Eighties, Hawk Fuller, played by Matt Bomer instructs Bailey’s character Tim Laughlin to “drink your milk” in one of the mini-series’ many steamy scenes.

“That is a line immaculately and robustly performed by Matt in a way I think will send shudders through many people in the best possible way,” Bailey told Vogue.

“I wanted his performance to be immortalised, and I wanted my character’s reaction to it to be immortalised as well. I think this T-shirt does just that.”

Jonathan Bailey (R) with Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers. (Showtime)

Bailey’s ad for the garment reflects that sexual tension, with dancer and model Ivan Cidrian popping to the fridge, opening a bottle of milk, and drinking it until it pours down the front of his shirt.

The T-shirt with the slogan “drink your milk” will be available from 27 June.

In addition to raising funds, Bailey is set to raise the roof of the Bridge Theatre in London: it was recently announced that he is to play Richard II in Nicholas Hytner’s production of the Shakespearean play, which runs from February to May next year.