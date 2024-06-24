Actress Meryl Streep’s daughter has seemingly come out as LGBTQ+ during her mother’s birthday celebrations.

Louisa Jacobson, the daughter of Streep and Don Gummer, posted a series of photos on Instagram over the weekend. The first was of producer Anna Blundell, followed by a screenshot of an article featuring the headline “We’re Entering A Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion”.

Jacobson captioned it with: “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” and added a heart on fire emoji and a rainbow flag emoji.

She posted the carousel during the course of her mother’s birthday weekend: Meryl Streep’s birthday is on June 22.

The carousel also featured this picture of the poet Sappho (Instagram: Louisa_Jacobson)

Sky Maddas, a vegan lifestyle blogger, commented: “Coming out at your mom’s birthday is so iconic.”

Many fans shared positive comments underneath the post, with one person saying that “the girls have won” and another saying that their “gaydar” is going strong.

louisa jacobson coming out on meryl’s birthday is kinda the most iconic thing i’ve ever seen — mikayla (@dmosslyman) June 22, 2024

Though Jacobson did not confirm exactly how she identifies in the post, most commenters believe the selection of images were pointing to the fact that she is a lesbian.

She previously posted a Pride month Instagram story on 1 June saying “Happy priiiiiiiide”, and holding a book called How To Be Gay, which was then shared to X (formerly Twitter) as a screenshot by a fan.

louisa jacobson the icon that u are pic.twitter.com/ACuCxEYJgT — seph! ☽ (@mirixmoya) June 1, 2024

Jacobson has followed in her mother’s footsteps, attending Yale School of Drama and now starring in the HBO period drama The Gilded Age.

Jacobson plays Marian Brook in the show, alongside Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Denée Benton, and Streep’s Mamma Mia co-star Christine Baranski.

Previously, Jacobson lamented constantly being compared to her mother.

“It’s going to be a constant thing throughout my life. It has been since I can remember – this issue of ‘Do I deserve what I have?’ But I think about Jane Fonda and how she made a name for herself. And there’s been plenty of other people who’ve been able to carve their own path – like Sofia Coppola. I think it just takes time and not reading Twitter and just focusing on what I want to achieve as an artist,” she told Bang Showbiz.

Jacobson is the sibling of actresses Mami and Grace Gummer and musician and actor Henry Gummer.

She said they’ve inspired her to be “careful about decisions” in her life after watching her siblings do what they do.

“I think a lot of people put pressure on themselves to be good at what they do, particularly when you are following such a prolific parent,” Jacobson told Tatler Magazine.