Here we go again! Meryl Streep has issued a huge Mamma Mia! 3 update, and declared: “Of course I want to do it”.

The Devil Wears Prada actor confirmed that she’s set to be in talks “pretty soon” about the third instalment of the ABBA-music-inspired films, and we’re about to book our flights to Greece to celebrate.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor said: “I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon.

“Of course, I want to do it. I think folks love it,” she added.

We last saw the ghost of Streep’s character Donna in the second instalment of the films in 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The movie sees Amanda Seyfried’s Sophie who is pregnant with Sky’s (Dominic Cooper) child and is running her late mother’s villa on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

The soundtrack for the second sequel featured a lot of ABBA’s lesser-known tracks — “Angeleyes,” “Kisses of Fire,” and “I’ve Been Waiting For You”. Of course, we were still given plenty of iconic moments, namely Cher’s rendition of “Fernando”.

Despite Streep’s beloved character having already died, Mamma Mia! movie creator Judy Craymer said previously that the third film would bring the actor back in the role if the script was “right”.

“I don’t want to over-egg it, but I know there’s a trilogy there,” she said in May 2023 during promotions for ITV’s talent show Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream.

Craymer continued: “There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back – and if the script is right, she would, I think because she really loved playing Donna.”

Streep also chimed in at the time, speaking on how her character could be reinstated for a third film: “I told Judy if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died.”