Queer White House official Tyler Cherry has responded after facing a backlash over controversial past tweets in which he criticised the state of Israel, as well as law enforcement in the US and systemic racism.

Cherry, who was recently promoted to associate communications director for the Biden administration, spoke out on Sunday (23 June), saying the old tweets “do not reflect my current views”.

The posts, dating back as far as 2014, resurfaced online after news of Cherry’s promotion broke.

“Fairness means asking folks their preferred gender pronouns before assuming,” one of the screenshots shared online said. Other tweets included joking about arguing with family members over “systemic racism and police brutality”, as well as a call to “abolish ICE” [Immigration and Customs Enforcement].

One tweet that has come in for particular criticism read: “Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine – no shame and f— your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine,” which Cherry sent on 25 July 2014.

The screenshots are no longer visible on Cherry’s account, and it appears numerous previous tweets have been deleted. The comments made about Israel in particular have led to antisemitism watchdog group StopAntisemitism calling on the Biden administration to fire the spokesperson.

You may like to watch

“We’re hoping this is the quickest hire-and-fire scenario in President Biden’s administration to date,” Stop Antisemitism founder Liora Rez told Fox News Digital. “For the Biden administration to either A, not vet properly, or B, to vet then approve an inner circle appointee like this… is just horrifying.”

However, Tyler Cherry has now responded to the row, writing on Twitter/X: “Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this administration’s agenda and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies.”

Past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period. I support this Administration's agenda – and will continue my communications work focused on our climate and environmental policies. — Tyler Cherry (@TylerACherry) June 23, 2024

The Biden administration has expressed its support for Cherry, with White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates telling Fox News Digital: “We’re very proud to have Tyler on the team.”

The White House also backed Cherry last year, speaking out when anti-LGBTQ+ group Libs of TikTok attacked the staffer.

“No one should be targeted simply for being themselves,” a spokesperson said at the time. “It is cruel and unacceptable.

“This is an administration that believes to our core in the principle that out of many we are one, and we are proud that the people who serve in it reflect those values. Tyler is an invaluable member of our team who continues to deliver for the Department of Interior and the American people.”

Elliot Imse, the executive director of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, added that “many more Americans stand with Tyler and other LGBTQ+ appointees than stand with these bigots.”