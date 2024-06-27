AMC Networks has confirmed that season 3 of Interview with the Vampire is coming.

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire series, based on the beloved Anne Rice gothic horror vampire novel, was released to major success in 2022. The seven-episode first season strays away from the hit 1994 film adaptation, starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise with its unabashedly queer storyline.

The series is set to launch its season 2 finale on 30 June, but there’s more gothic romance-horror goodness where that came from. The series has been renewed for season 3 on AMC and streaming platform AMC+, the company announced on 26 June.

Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Game of Thrones’ Jacob Anderson), a vampire who meets journalist Daniel Molloy (Uncut Gems’ Eric Bogosian) almost 50 years after their initial meeting.

The Newsreader’s Sam Reid plays the infamous vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, while the second season also showcases Holby City’s Delainey Hayles as Claudia, Hotel Portofino’s Assad Zaman as Armand and Cutting It’s Ben Daniels as Santiago.

Season 3 is set to see Lestat setting the record straight by starting a band and heading on tour.

The synopsis reads: “Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy best-seller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept.

“They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

The series creator, writer and showrunner Rolin Jones said: “Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day.

“Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice’s extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come).”

The series is part of AMC’s ever-growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe, which includes the series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and the green-lit tentatively titled series Anne Rice’s The Talamasca.

The season 2 finale of Interview with the Vampire airs at 9 pm ET on 30 June on AMC or on AMC+ in the US. Season 2 is yet to be available in the UK, but season 1 is streaming now on BBC iPlayer.