Interview with the Vampire season two release date confirmed with new teaser

Sharpen your fangs, dust off your cloaks and get ready to suck – season two of the deliciously queer fantasy romance Interview with the Vampire has teased all manner of supernatural mayhem in a new trailer confirming its release date.

The show, which is based on a novel by the late Anne Rice, saw its first season released to major success in 2022, and followed Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his tempestuous love affair with his maker and lover, the vampire Lestat De Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

The proudly queer show (which stands separately from the hit 1994 film adaptation starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise) charts the waxing and waning of the pair’s relationship over the course of centuries via flashbacks in the form of a – you guessed it – interview with Du Lac.

Posted today to the X (formerly Twitter) account of Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe (the shared cinematic world of Rice’s creations), a short teaser for season two has hinted at even more bloodsucking to come.

Who are you without your past? #InterviewWithTheVampire premieres May 12 on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/mjo3t6VARe — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@Immortal_AMC) February 7, 2024

It seems that Louis’ identity is the subject of scrutiny for season two; “Who are you, Louis? Who are you outside of me? If there was no me, and there was no him – who would you be?” asks Claudia (Delainey Hayles), Louis’ charge.

There are also brief (and suitably bloody) flashes of violence and supernatural sex scenes as the show flits between present day and the golden age of vampirism.

The tantaslising trailer ends with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) – the eponymous interviewer – asking: “What happened next?” as both Louis and Armand (Du Lac’s current lover, played by Assad Zaman) sit on the sofa across from him.

Jacob Anderson and Assad Zaman in season two of Interview with the Vampire (AMC/X)

And, in a crucial piece of haemoglobin-based info, a release date has also been confirmed for season two of Interview with the Vampire – 12 May, meaning fans will have to wait until then to find out what did, indeed, happen next.

A previous teaser for the season saw its first clip delivered with a healthy smattering of sexual tension.

The “amuse-bouche” featured Louis and Claudia getting involved with a new group of vampires – led by one very mysterious, very charming bloodsucker. A few dead guards, and a lot of dead partygoers later, and the stage is set for season two – but not before a flirty chat with Armand.

Interview with the Vampire premieres May 12 on AMC and AMC+ in the US. Season one is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer in the UK.