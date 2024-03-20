Interview with the Vampire season two gets dark new trailer

Feast your eyes – and stomach – on an extended look for the return to Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe with Interview with the Vampire season two.

Based on a novel by the late Anne Rice, Interview with the Vampire saw its first season released to major success in 2022, and followed Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his tempestuous love affair with maker and lover, the vampire Lestat De Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

Following several updates for season two – including a casting change, confirmation of a 12 May release date and a very sexually charged snippet released – a “special extended look” has been released via the official Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe X account.

There’s about as much bloodsucking and queer pining as one might expect from the plasma-hungry court of vampires in the extended look, which opens with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) – the eponymous interviewer – quizzing Du Lac’s current lover Armand (Assad Zaman) on their relationship.

“Session 10. The vampire Louis, and the vampire Armand,” Molloy says. “Are you two gonna finish each other’s sentences for the whole session?”

“We’ve been together 77 years,” replies the pair. “Let the math of that settle.”

In a voiceover set to increasingly violent and dramatic images, including of Louis’ charge Claudia (Delainey Hayles) watching a burning building, a room of coffins closing one by one and a fair few physical scuffles, Louis pontificates about his life.

“We’re going to find others like us,” he says. “We can’t be the only good ones out there.”

There’s also an extended look at the Théâtre des Vampires, which seems to be a front to lure innocent horror-lovers to the building in order to feast on them, and the tagline ‘Memory is the monster.’

The trailer features a fight between Louis and Claudia, and Molloy questioning his place in all of the nocturnal madness. “You fear Armand,” his friend warns him. “You should fear the other one.”

Long story short – is doesn’t seem like Louis’ eternal life is going to get any easier in season two of Inteview with the Vampire.

Interview with the Vampire premieres May 12 on AMC and AMC+ in the US. Season one is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer in the UK.