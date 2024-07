The Labour party have wiped out the Conservatives to gain a majority in the 2024 general election.

Keir Starmer’s party hit 326 seats out of 650 – the magic number needed for a majority – at just before 5am.

After the polls closed at 10pm, the exit poll predicted a Labour victory with 410 seats compared to just 131 for the Conservatives.

This is a breaking news story, more to come.