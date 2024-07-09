Queer women everywhere can finally sing “I’m so Julia” with their chests, as actress, it girl and Charli XCX inspiration Julia Fox has seemingly come out as a lesbian.

The model and Uncut Gems star, who rose to global fame back in 2022 while briefly dating rapper Kanye West, used a 16-second TikTok joke to tell her followers that she is queer.

Fox reshared a clip of a TikToker saying: “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, ‘Aww, you hate that man’.”

The clip then cuts to Fox filming in selfie mode as she’s walking down a sidewalk.

“Hey, that was me,” she drawls. “I was that lesbian. So sorry boys, won’t happen again.”

Fans of the star have immediately jumped into her comment section to congratulate her on what they believe is her coming out video, with some saying the announcement “makes sense” having read her 2023 memoir, Down The Drain.

You may like to watch

“After reading ur book I immediately knew queen,” wrote one fan, as a second replied: “For real, those deep obsessive female friendships are usually a big sign.”

“Love you Julia, we’re so happy to have you,” commented a second fan.

A third added: “Omg yes mother!! I’ve been waiting for this. So proud of you.”

Julia Fox. (Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Back in 2022, Julia Fox claimed that she has a “gay bone” and suggested that she may start dating women.

Fox, who has 1.8 million followers on the video app, is yet to offer any follow up video or other confirmation of her queerness.

The Night Always Comes star recently admitted that she has been celibate for over two years, as she believes “nothing good comes from sex” – before jokingly adding that that includes “having children”.

Fox has one child, three-year-old Valentino.

The actress most recently appeared as herself in Charli XCX’s celebrity-laden music video for single “360”, which saw the pop star attempt to find the newest it girl to hang out with Fox and her pals.