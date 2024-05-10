Pop superstar Charli XCX has gathered the dolls for her new “360” music video, recruiting trans celebrities including Barbie star Hari Nef and model and influencer Alex Consani.

Bottoms actress Rachel Sennott, We Are Who We Are’s Chloë Sevigny, and Uncut Gems star Julia Fox also feature in the video, which fans are dubbing Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” for “people with crumbs in their bed” – aka, the terminally online generation.

The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, begins with LGBTQ+ ally Charli arriving at a mother convention – or, for the heterosexuals among us, dinner – where Sennott, Fox and a group of other Internet It girls are gathered to deal with a crisis.

Charli wants to sing her new song, but she can’t – at least not until the emergency is resolved.

“We have to fulfil the prophecy of finding a new, hot internet girl. That’s literally why we’re at dinner,” says Nasty Cherry band member Gabbriette.

“Or else our kind will cease to exist, for ever,” adds Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry.

Also gathered at the table is non-binary model and writer Richie Shazam.

After the group select their waiter to be the world’s new viral obsession, the girls give her instructions on how to get supreme levels of clout, declaring that she must “have this je ne sais quoi”, be “really hot, in like a scary way”, and “have to be, like, known, but at the same time unknowable”.

As Charli finally kick-starts her song, she straddles a man in a hospital bed, and pours red wine on her chest, before posing alongside a car pile-up.

The 360 edit is now released!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/v2EQZQLDbh — OWOMO 💚 (@owomoxcx) May 10, 2024

Emma Chamberlain is featured in Charli XCX’s new music video for her single, “360”. pic.twitter.com/GwT1esdZRW — Emma Chamberlain Access (@EmmaAccess) May 10, 2024

Trans social media celeb Blizzy McGuire also stars, alongside YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

i love when an artist knows their audience https://t.co/JCTfPEqP17 — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 10, 2024

ocean’s 8 for people with crumbs in their bed (complimentary) https://t.co/F7tMcMVJnl — jeremiah (@horse_updates) May 9, 2024

Predictably, the extensive guest star list has sent social media users of the gay kind into a frenzy, with some comparing it to female ensemble film Ocean’s 8, and others calling it “life-changing”.

360’s mv was life changing, no one has ever done something like that before and charli just outdid everyone again

pic.twitter.com/aNXmiImNHp — angèle is a brat (@angelexcx) May 10, 2024

Me seeing each new cameo in the Charli 360 video pic.twitter.com/sxydpLz2q3 — just a (@F466OT) May 10, 2024

“360” is the latest single from Charli XCX’s forthcoming album Brat, following the release of “Von Dutch”, “B2B” and “Club Classics”.

Brat is available to stream from 7 June.