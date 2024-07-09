Everything you need to know about Wireless Festival 2024

Wireless Festival is back for 2024 and this is everything you need to know including lineup, tickets and dates.

The festival will return to London’s Finsbury Park across 12-14 July with some of the biggest names in rap, R&B and grime.

This includes headliners Nicki Minaj, who will top the bill on the Friday of the festival as part of her ongoing Pink Friday 2 Tour.

The Saturday will be headlined by 21 Savage and J Hus, while the festival will be closed by Doja Cat as part of her Scarlet Tour.

Across the weekend the likes of Ice Spice, Future, Sexyy Red, Flo Milli, Sean Paul, Don Toliver and Tyla will also perform.

You may like to watch

If you’re heading to Wireless Festival, or thinking about getting a ticket for 2024, then you can find out everything you need to know below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When is Wireless Festival 2024?

The festival will return to Finsbury Park this summer, with live music across three days.

Wireless will take place between 12-14 July, hosting some of the biggest names in rap, R&B, grime and more.

You can find out more about its full lineup below.

What time does Wireless Festival start?

It’s been confirmed that the festival will take place at the following times:

Friday – doors at 1:30pm / last entry at 8pm / curfew at 10:30pm

Saturday – doors at 11am / last entry at 8pm / curfew at 10:30pm

Sunday – doors at 11am / last entry at 7pm / curfew at 9:30pm

For detailed stage times you can download the official Wireless app.

What’s the Wireless Festival 2024 lineup?

Ice Spice will perform on the Friday of Wireless Festival 2024. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

This year’s Wireless Festival features headline sets from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat, who are both in the middle of world tours, as well as appearances from Ice Spice, Tyla and Flo Milli.

Friday – Nicki Minaj / Future / Ice Spice / Sean Paul / Destroy Lonely / Flo Milli / Vanessa Bling / Homixide Gang / Veeze / Ragz Originale / DJ Target / Remi Burgz / Donch / Martelo / Rachel Foxx / Jay Knox / Meg 10

– Nicki Minaj / Future / Ice Spice / Sean Paul / Destroy Lonely / Flo Milli / Vanessa Bling / Homixide Gang / Veeze / Ragz Originale / DJ Target / Remi Burgz / Donch / Martelo / Rachel Foxx / Jay Knox / Meg 10 Saturday – 21 Savage / J Hus / Asake / Gunna / Sexxy Red / Valiant / Osamason / Fridayy / Skillibeng / Byron Messia / Shallipopi / Strandz / Jocewavy / Kenny Allstar / Seani B / Skyla Tylaa / AAA / Crazy Cousinz / Keyrah / Saint Ludo

– 21 Savage / J Hus / Asake / Gunna / Sexxy Red / Valiant / Osamason / Fridayy / Skillibeng / Byron Messia / Shallipopi / Strandz / Jocewavy / Kenny Allstar / Seani B / Skyla Tylaa / AAA / Crazy Cousinz / Keyrah / Saint Ludo Sunday – Doja Cat / Don Toliver / Rema / Tyla / Digga D / Uncle Waffles / Ruger / Cash Cobain / Teezo Touchdown / Rich Amari / Nemzzz / Fimiguerrero / Nadia Jae / Snoochie Shy / Nicky Summers / DJ L.A.J / Sadboi / Douvelle19 / ESK / Papercuts

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, day tickets are still available to buy with prices ranging between £94.60-£148 via Ticketmaster.

You can also still get a three-day weekend ticket for £258.25 each or two-day tickets for £186.50 each.

For all ticket types including VIP upgrades you can head to Ticketmaster.