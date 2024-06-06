Ice Spice announces ‘Y2K! Tour’ dates and ticket details

Ice Spice has announced details of a headline tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The rapper will take the Y2K! Tour to festivals across Europe and venues across North America.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster.

She’ll be joined by Cash Cobain and her collaborator RiotUSA across the run, which kicks off with festival appearances across Europe.

The rapper will perform dates at Roskilde in Denmark, Open’er Festival in Poland and Rolling Loud in Austria.

She will then play dates at Beach, Please in Romania, Wireless Festival in London, Openair Festival in Switzerland and Dour Festival in Belgium.

The Y2K! Tour will then head to North America for some of Ice Spice’s biggest headline shows to date.

It will begin on 30 July in Washington and head to the likes of Boston, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and finish up on 31 August in Miami Beach.

The tour will be in support of her debut album, Y2K! which is due for release on 26 July.

It features singles “Think U the S**t (Fart)” and “Gimmie a Light”, but fans can also expect to hear some of her biggest hits from the last few years.

This includes “Boy’s a Liar Pt.2” with PinkPantheress, “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and “Karma” with Taylor Swift, which they performed together at The Eras Tour.

Ahead of Ice Spice tickets going on sale for the Y2K! Tour you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Ice Spice tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 7 June via Ticketmaster.

A Live Nation presale is currently taking place across a number of shows. To access this head to Ticketmaster, log in to your account and select your preferred show.

For tickets to her European festival appearances, you can check details below.