Nicki Minaj announces extra US dates on the Pink Friday 2 Tour.

Nicki Minaj has announced dates and venues for the second US leg of the Pink Friday 2 Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

Following a sold-out run earlier this year, the rapper has confirmed 22 more arena shows across the US for fall 2024.

Tickets for the Pink Friday 2 Tour will go on sale at 9am local time on 31 May via ticketmaster.com.

Announcing the tour, the rapper wrote on social media: “We did it, Barbz. The first US leg of the #PinkFriday2 #GAGCITY TOUR was SO SUCCESSFUL, I was offered a 2nd leg beginning in SEPTEMBER.”

It’s been confirmed that the tour will visit the likes of New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Columbia and Washington across September and October.

It follows up the first North American leg of the Pink Friday 2 Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time by a female rapper after 34 shows.

The setlist features tracks from her fifth studio studio album, Pink Friday 2 including “Everybody”, “FTCU”, “Needle” and “Super Freaky Girl”.

This is alongside some of her biggest hits like “Chun-Li”, “Starships”, “Anaconda”, “Super Bass” and “Barbie World”.

i’ve been to a lot of concerts by now, @NICKIMINAJ completely blew my mind. what a WOMAN. i love you nicki 💕 #gagcitybirmingham pic.twitter.com/dwmLJrNPd5 — ryan (@americanpsycoh) May 26, 2024

She’s currently on the European leg of the tour, with dates planned in Paris, London, Cologne, Warsaw, Copenhagen and Dublin this summer.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for the second US leg of the Pink Friday 2 Tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Nicki Minaj tickets

Tickets will be released in the general sale from 9am local time on 31 May via ticketmaster.com.

Fans can sign up for an exclusive presale at laylo.com/nickiminaj/Leg2. Choose your preferred date from the list and sign up using your mobile number or email adress.

You’ll then be sent details on how to access the presale and secure your tickets early.

These are the confirmed cities and venues for the second US leg of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour.