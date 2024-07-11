This sexual wellness brand wants to help couples ‘reconnect’ with new game

This sexual wellness brand wants to help couples ‘reconnect’ with their latest product.

Vush has launched a new card game that aims to give people ‘a deeper connection in just three cards’.

The ‘spicy’ Connection Challenge Card Game features prompts and challenges for you to take part in.

The brand says they’ll have people “laughing bushing, and maybe even squirming (or squirting) in the best possible way”.

There’s up to 100 challenges on the cards, with three different levels of spice as well as 30 shake-up cards for some surprises along the way.

Vush said: “Whether you’re a long-time couple looking to reignite that spark or just starting out and wanting to explore each other’s wild sides, these cards are your ticket to a night of excitement and intimacy.”

They also say the cards aren’t all about the physical, as “connection goes beyond the surface”.

A number of the cards dive deep into emotional intimacy that will make you think, and push you out of your comfort zone in the ‘best’ way.

So, whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, looking to spice up date night, or simply want to add a little excitement to your routine, then you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to buy the Vush Connection card game?

There’s currently 20 percent off the card set on the Vush Connection website.

Plus you can get an extra $5 off them when you sign up the brand’s mailing list. Just simply enter your email address on the website and you’ll be given a code for the discount.

What do the reviews say?

The card game has thousands of positive reviews from customers. (Vush Connection)

The Connection Challenge Card Game currently has an average rating of 4.9 from customers, so what are they saying about the card game?

One five-star reviewer said: “Fun, exciting, memorable, reignites the spark.”

Another wrote that the cards are great for “deeper dating conversations”.

Somebody else said: “Sparked some fun, exciting and in-depth conversations with my husband that we would have never talked about.”

While another reviewer noted that the game is “not just for couples” as they played the game during a girls night.

“It was so fun. Got the conversations to flow and we all ended up sharing hilarious and vulnerable aspects of ourselves we hadn’t spilt with each other before,” the five-star reviewer said.

To shop the Connection Challenge Card Game and other products head to vushconnection.com.