This ‘game-changing’ libido supplement is helping people reignite their spark

Girls Get Off is the sexual wellness brand that’s home to “game-changing” libido supplement that’s helping people reignite the spark in the bedroom.

The sexual wellness brand, which is home to vibrators, lubes and more asked its customers: “What’s the one thing that would improve your sex life?”.

They said the most overwhelming response from hundreds of people was a common struggle: libido.

This led to founders, Viv Conway and Jo Cummins to create Afternoon Delighters, a libido supplement for those seeking to unlock the full potential.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Conway and Cummins said: “We’re always dedicated to creating a fun and empowering customer experience for our community.”

They explored making the supplement in gummy form, but to include the optimal amount of herbs and extracts for “maximum effectiveness, we would have needed a serving size of 10 gummies”.

The Afternoon Delighters were created by Girls Get Off to improve customer’s libido.

Instead the Afternoon Delighters are in capsule form that should be taken daily “alongside a healthy lifestyle to achieve the best results”.

“Changes in libido are incredibly common, affecting women after childbirth, throughout menopause, and even as a side effect of medications like anti-anxiety or antidepressants.

“These changes can leave women feeling disconnected from their partners and an overwhelming desire to ‘feel like their old self again’,” the brand said.

You can find out more about the Afternoon Delighters libido supplement from Girls Get Off including key ingredients below.

How does the libido supplement work?

The brand says: “Whether you’re flying solo, paired up, or rolling deep with a crew, libido takes centre stage, and our Afternoon Delighters play a crucial supporting role.”

They recommend taking two Afternoon Delighter tablets once daily, and to always take them with food “to avoid an upset tummy”.

They say that users can generally expect to see changes in libido around the four-week mark, with full effect potentially taking up to three months.

“Factors like diet, lifestyle, and metabolism can influence this timeframe. Taking the recommended dose of two capsules daily alongside a healthy lifestyle will help achieve the best results,” they add.

Plus, if you’re not satisfied with the libido supplement, or don’t see any results, they offer a 90-day money back guarantee, and you can find out more details on their website.

What are the ingredients?

The Afternoon Delighters from Girls Get Off include four key ingredients.

The Afternoon Delighters consist of four key ingredients.

This begins with Horny Goat Weed (Epimedium sagittatum), for a supportive boost in energy and healthy sexual desire.

Ginkgo biloba helps to support healthy blood circulation for those delightful tingles, mental sharpness, and overall well-being.

Korean Ginseng Root Panax ginseng is a go-to for for supporting healthy vitality. Lastly, Maca Lepidium meyenii, also known as Peruvian ginseng, ties it all together, providing energy and stamina support while supporting sexual health, especially during stressful times.

What do the reviews say?

A number of customers who have used Afternoon Delighters from Girls Get Off have experienced positive changes in their sex lives.

One wrote: “Before taking the Afternoon Delighters I felt like I couldn’t be bothered, like I was just done with sex, which can’t happen at 35. I was longing to get my libido back.

“Once I started taking the Afternoon Delighters I felt something quite quickly. By day three I would find certain thoughts entertaining my mind and I noticed a lot of wetness and sensitivity!” they added.

Another said they were “a slow burn to start” but “but after 3 weeks, I can’t get enough!”

Somebody else had a similar experience saying: “Started taking the pills on a Tuesday, didn’t notice any change until Friday night and oh my god did a change happen. The littlest touch had me going.”

To shop the Afternoon Delighters – Libido Supplement head to girlsgetoff.com.