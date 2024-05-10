This sexual wellness brand wants people to masturbate all-month long – even on your period

Nixit is the brand that wants people to masturbate all-month long – even when you’re on your period.

The sexual wellness brand is celebrating “shameless pleasure” with is innovative menstrual cup.

They said: “We want people to know that it is a misconception that masturbating while on your period has to be messy (in the bloody way, not the other way).

“We know that a lot of people have higher libidos while menstruating, but some feel their period is a barrier getting in the way of their pleasure.”

The menstrual cup sits at the base of the cervix, leaving the canal open for penetration – whether you’re using toys, fingers, etc – and the clit mess-free.

You can buy the cup solo or as part of a bundle with Nixit’s water-based lubed, which is compatible with the cup’s medical-grade silicone and toys.

Nixit said: “It’s organic, non-sticky, and thicker than most on the market – meaning, a little goes a long way”.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How does it work?

The Nixit menstrual cup sits underneath your cervix and collects your flow.

The cup is soft and flexible, so when the sides of the cup are pinched together for insertion, it is the same size as a regular tampon and easy to insert.

The Nixit menstrual cup sits underneath your cervix and collects your flow. At least every 12 hours you’ll need to remove it, empty the contents, wash it and then re-insert it.

The website also features some helpful ‘how-to’ videos if you need further information.

You can shop Nixit’s menstrual cup as well as other products at nixit.global.

What is the difference between a menstrual disc and a menstrual cup?

Nixit said: “Some people refer to Nixit as a menstrual disc due to the fact that it does not use suction to stay in place and has a circular shape.

Traditional menstrual cups are bell shaped and sit in your vagina, whereas Nixit sits in your vaginal fornix.

We call Nixit a menstrual cup as menstrual cups collect your flow – it doesn’t matter to use where they sit, but we are happy to be called a cup or a disc.”

What do the reviews say?

The menstrual cup from Nixit has a high rating from customers.

Before buying the Nixit menstrual cup, you might be wondering what customers have said about the product.

The cup currently has a 4.9 rating out of five, with Nixit adding that 88 percent don’t feel the cup when they use it.

One five-star review said: “As a woman who is constantly on the go, using Nixit has been such a game changer” adding that it helps them “get through” their monthly cycle no matter what activity they’re doing.

Another said: “Using Nixit has been a remarkable shift. The comfort, the convenience and the intimacy enhancement has made my cycles more manageable and pleasant.”

