Normal People actor to star in ‘haunting’ gay conversion therapy drama

Normal People actor Fionn O’Shea is set to star alongside Game of Thrones‘s Robert Aramayo in a new historical queer film about England’s “shamefully neglected” history of conversion therapy.

Lilies Not for Me, helmed by up-and-coming director Will Seefried, tells the story of two men in 1920s England, who wrestle with their sexuality and feelings for one another.

The tale is told through flashbacks, with O’Shea’s character Owen James, a gay novelist, telling his psychiatric nurse-turned-friend about their relationship, and how they became convinced that they could be “cured” of their queerness.

“Through their conversations, he tells her the story of his relationship with an old friend which spiralled out of control when they turned to a risky procedure to cure themselves of their forbidden feelings for one another,” reads the official synopsis, via Variety.

Seefried’s film is set to have its worldwide premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival in August, with the festival describing it as “a haunting mix of romanticism and unflinching horror”.

The film is set to have an 18 certificate, suggesting it contains material only suitable for adults.

Dating Amber star Fionn O’Shea and Game of Thrones star Robert Aramayo will star in queer film Lilies Not For Me. (Getty)

The director has described Lilies Not For Me as a film about “choosing love over fear”, which acts as a reminder of the “shocking” existence of conversion therapy today, a century on from when his film is set.

“The story is inspired by a part of queer history that not many people know about, but it’s shocking how relevant it still is today,” he explained, adding that he hopes the film will encourage “people to reclaim the narratives that haunt them and remember that self-love is a revolutionary act”.

Lilies Not For Me will be co-produced by Emilie Georges and Naima Abed, whose work includes Timothée Chalamet’s infamous cult classic queer film Call Me By Your Name. Production company Wolflight is also on board.

The film is supported by independent film sales company Memento International, which describes Lilies Not For Me as a “poignant tale of love and resilience” and a “powerful statement on the suffocating constraints of society dictating human behaviour and the courage it takes to defy them”.

In addition to Fionn O’Shea and Robert Aramayo, the drama will star lesbian actress Erin Kellyman, best known for starring as leading hero in Disney’s sapphic fantasy series Willow.

Queer Ted Lasso actress Jodi Balfour also stars, alongside Dark and Land Of Mine actor Louis Hofmann.

In addition to Normal People, O’Shea is best known for starring alongside Nicholas Galitzine in his gay rugby film Handsome Devil, and in Dating Amber, a film which sees two young gay people in the ’90s pretend to start dating to avoid homophobia.

Aramayo most recently starred in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series.

Both lead actors are appearing in upcoming biopic Dance First, about Irish playwright Samuel Beckett.

Lilies Not For Me will get its worldwide debut at Edinburgh Film Festival on 16 August.