11 must-watch upcoming films and TV shows starring non-binary actors

With Non-Binary Awareness Week, which runs until 14 July, underway, here’s a look at some of the big films and TV series on the way which star non-binary actors.

Over the past few years, there’s been a huge uptick in trans actors starring in major series and cinema blockbusters. Barbie featured Hari Nef, Hunter Schafer was in Euphoria and Brian Michael Smith was seen in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Along the way, a number of non-binary stars have also risen to the upper echelons of fame thanks to film and TV studios becoming more open to casting them. Bella Ramsey, Amandla Stenberg, Sara Ramirez – the list is getting longer.

If you’re keen to support non-binary actors in the coming months, here are some of the TV and film projects to watch out for.

Emma Corrin in Deadpool & Wolverine

Emma Corrin has a role to get her teeth into in Nosferatu. (Getty)

Emma Corrin has been many things since their TV and film career began in 2017. A woman married to a gay policeman, a murder detective, a forlorn British princess. But no role is as anticipated – or as villainous – as their next one. At the end of July, they’ll star as Cassandra Nova, the telepathic twin of X-Men‘s Charles Xavier in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

Corrin recently explained that they took inspiration from Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka for the role, so we’re certainly in for a ride.

Oh, and if Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t enough to satiate you, Corrin will also star as Anna Harding, alongside Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp, in the upcoming remake of vampire drama Nosferatu.

Corrin came out as non-binary in 2021 and has spoken out about the hate they’ve had to endure for doing so.

Deadpool & Wolverine is due to open on 25 July. Nosferatu isn’t expected to reach cinemas until New Year’s Day.

Zoe Terakes and Shea Couleé in Ironheart

Zoe Terakes and Shea Couleé are a couple of Marvels. (Getty/World of Wonder)

Talk To Me‘s Zoe Terakes has landed a starring role in the Marvel Disney+ series Ironheart. They’ll be joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé. Two non-binary babes for the price of one. Their characters haven’t yet been fleshed out and the mini-series isn’t due until 2025.

Brigette Lundy-Paine in I Saw the TV Glow

Brigette Lundy-Paine has a good reason for that glowing smile. (Getty)

Star of Netflix’s Atypical, Brigette Lundy-Paine has a big role in Jane Schoenbrun’s trippy new horror film I Saw the TV Glow, which is set for a UK release at the end of July.

Lundy-Paine, who uses them/them pronouns, stars as queer teen Maddy who introduces new friend Owen (Detective Pikachu’s queer star Justice Smith) to horror soap “The Pink Opaque”.

Owen becomes obsessed with the show, but when Maddy disappears and the show is cancelled, his life is never the same. In addition to featuring LGBTQ+ stars, Schoenbrun is trans non-binary, and the film itself alludes pretty strongly to transgender themes.

I Saw the TV Glow is due to open in the UK on 26 July.

Bob the Drag Queen in The Traitors

Bob the Drag Queen is heading for the Traitors castle. (Provided)

Earlier this year, two of the best reality series of the 21st century joined forces: RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Peppermint became a contestant on The Traitors US. Globally, the gays and theys were left shaking. It wasn’t meant to be though, and Peppermint was kicked out of the castle after just two episodes.

Thankfully, we get to experience the drag-infused rush all over again, as season eight winner and Madonna’s right-hand person Bob the Drag Queen will be walking purse first on to the set of season three. Yes, really. Can they become the first non-binary winner of the show? Here’s hoping.

Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon

Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. (Ollie Upton/HBO)

House of the Dragon season two may already be under way, but there’s plenty of time to appreciate the fact that we have Emma D’Arcy, an out non-binary star, leading one of the most popular TV series of the year. It’s pretty ground-breaking.

Ruby Rose in Dirty Angels

Ruby Rose will be seen in a film about the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. (Getty)

Orange Is The New Black star Ruby Rose has a role in upcoming action thriller film Dirty Angels, which is about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

Although nothing is known of her part, the film focuses on a group of female soldiers, all of whom disguise themselves as medics to rescue a group of teens caught between the forces of the Taliban and so-called Islamic State.

There’s no release date for the film yet, but genderfluid Rose will be appearing alongside Penny Dreadful star Eva Green and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actress Maria Bakalova.

Indya Moore and Mason Alexander Park in The Sandman

Indya Moore (L) joins Mason Alexander Park in the second season of the fantasy series. (Getty/Netflix)

Neflix’s fantasy series The Sandman, based on the comics by British writer Neil Gaiman, is back in production for season two.

In addition to having non-binary star Mason Alexander Park reprising their role as Desire, it was announced last week that Indya Moore – best known for playing Angel Evangelista in Pose – will be playing trans character Wanda.

Hannah Gadsby in Hitpig

Hannah Gadsby could be hogging the limelight. (Photo by WireImage/Don Arnold)

This animated, hog-based adventure has a voice cast that seems to have come directly from a randomiser. In addition to starring non-binary comedian Hannah Gadsby, Hitpig – which follows a bounty hunter pig who strikes up a friendship with an elephant he once hoped to capture – features Drag Race host RuPaul, Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, musician Anitta, rapper Flavor Flav and YouTuber Lilly Singh.

Oh, and Isa Summers from Florence + the Machine is working on the musical score.

Hitpig has no confirmed UK release date as yet, but is due to open in the US in August.

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey is set to have a busy 12 months. (HBO)

Bella Ramsey will reprise their biggest role to date in early 2025, returning for the second series of post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, once again alongside Pedro Pascal.

Ramsey’s character Ellie Williams will explore her sexuality in the new season, entering a lesbian relationship with newcomer Dina (Isabela Merced).

Following season one and their appearance in BBC prison drama Time, Ramsey will also be seen as Sherafiyah/Samantha Lewthwaite, known as the White Widow – one of the UK’s most-wanted women – in new drama film Girl Next Door, and as Ivy in Sunny Dancer, aabout a girl in remission from cancer who meets a new group of pals while attending what she dubs “chemo camp”.

She’s also due to appear in period drama Monstrous Beauty, alongside The Crown‘s Dominic West, playing a royal Charles again – this time Charles II.

Demi Lovato in Tow

Demi Lovato has a new tow-hold in films. (Getty)

Before she was a powerhouse vocalist, multi-million-selling recording artist and mug connoisseur, Demi Lovato was an actor. Remember Camp Rock? Of course you do. Now, the star – who is non-binary but uses she/her pronouns – is set to feature in Tow, a true story based on homeless Seattle woman Amanda Ogle.

According to the official synopsis, Ogle – played by Bridesmaids star Rose Byrne – “fights her way out of hell to reclaim her life and car” after receiving a massive tow bill.

The Holdovers actor Dominic Sessa will also star, as will LA Law veteran Corbin Bernsen. Lovato’s role is currently under wraps, and the film is yet to get a release date.

Janelle Monáe in De La Resistance and Atlantis

Janelle Monáe will be seen as legendary singer and resistance fighter Josephine Baker. (Getty/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

Janelle Monáe is just finishing their The Age of Pleasure tour following a stellar set at Glastonbury, and once they’re done with that, they’re headed straight back into acting.

The non-binary, multi-Grammy-Award-nominee might best be known for their music, but has also dipped toes into some impressive acting jobs in recent years. There was her stint in Daniel Craig’s Knives Out: Glass Onion in 2022, which earned her a Critics Choice Award, plus her role in queer Oscar-winner Moonlight in 2016.

Now, they’re working on two major projects: first there’s De La Resistance, a series in which they play legendary singer and anti-Nazi Josephine Baker – the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture film.

Then, Monáe will join The Holdovers star and Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, rapper Missy Elliot and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey in coming-of-age musical Atlantis, inspired by “Happy” singer Pharrell Williams’ childhood.