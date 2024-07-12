Labour’s Wes Streeting ‘to make puberty blocker ban permanent’

Health secretary Wes Streeting has reportedly indicated that the Labour government will extend the Tories’ controversial emergency ban on puberty blockers.

Conservative former health secretary Victoria Atkins implemented the ban on private prescriptions for puberty blockers in May, during her eight-month tenure in charge of the Department of Health and Social Care.

The medication, primarily used by those under the age of 18, halts unwanted elements of physical puberty. The NHS has described its effects as reversible.

Bans on NHS prescriptions have been in force in England, Scotland and Wales since shortly after the publication of the Cass Report, which advised scrutiny of the medication, in April.

The emergency ban lasts until 3 September and applies to all UK private doctors and those based in the European Economic Area or Switzerland. Those in breach could face up to two years in prison.

Wes Streeting allegedly wants to make the temporary ban on puberty blockers permanent. (Getty)

But now, according to Good Law Project director Jo Maugham, Streeting has indicated that the ban will be maintained and made permanent under the new Labour government.

You may like to watch

Streeting reportedly outlined his position to the High Court in reference to a legal challenge against the ban from Good Law Project and trans charity TransActual UK, barrister Maugham claimed.

“I congratulate the women in Labour’s team who have, at least so far, brought thoughtfulness and sensitivity to the ‘debate’ about trans women,” Maugham wrote on X/Twitter, adding that his feelings about Streeting were “unprintable” and that withholding gender-affirming care could lead to the deaths of trans children struggling with their gender identity.

Wes Streeting recently indicated he regrets saying ‘trans women are women’

Any permanent ban would appear consistent with Streeting’s recent comments on trans healthcare.

Prior to becoming health secretary, he said the Cass Report must become a “watershed moment”, adding: “Given the vulnerability of the young people concerned and the complexity of the issues identified by Dr Cass [who led the review], it is vital that our politics takes an equally thoughtful and thorough approach.”

Streeting, who only held his Ilford North seat by a very fine margin at last week’s general election, also backs the idea of keeping transgender women out of women-only hospital wards, despite there being no evidence that they pose a danger, and has said he regrets previously saying that “trans women are women”.

Last month, TransActual and Good Law Project announced they would mount an “urgent legal challenge” to the ban, to mitigate the ramifications of withholding puberty blockers from transgender youngsters.

In a pre-action letter, TransActual argued that there is no evidence outside or within the Cass Report which the government can use as justification to implement the ban.

“Further, and in any event, you acted unfairly and unlawfully in failing to consult appropriate groups or individuals, including [TransActual], prior to making the order and regulations”, the letter alleges.