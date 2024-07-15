Nearly half of LGBTQ+ professionals have experienced depression

Almost half of LGBTQ+ professionals across the world have experienced depression at some point in their lives, a new study has suggested.

While the research, published by myGwork, a talent platform and professional network for the LGBTQ+ community, showed that 44.6 per cent of queer professionals have experienced the mood disorder at some point, the rate was even higher for trans and non-binary participants (53.3 per cent) and 59 per cent for bi+ individuals.

The study, run in partnership with social psychologist and LGBTQ+ mental-health expert Marc Svensson, also revealed that close to a third of LGBTQ+ professionals have experienced generalised anxiety disorder. Again, the figures are higher for trans, non-binary, and bi+ individuals.

The myGwork research unveiled statistics that reinforce the need for improved well-being support systems in both societal and workplace settings for LGBTQ+ professionals beyond Pride month, with many LGBTQ+ still feeling uncomfortable about expressing their authentic selves.

Only 13.7 per cent of respondents felt they could be fully authentic in societal or workplace environments, indicating a widespread issue of self-censorship and fear. In contrast, slightly more than 72 per cent said they felt they could be more authentic when with friends. In front of their family, almost 36 per cent were able to be their true selves.

The report also noted regional differences, with higher levels of openness reported in the UK and Europe compared with North America and Africa.

Mental-health support still lacking for LGBTQ+ professionals

There was some good news and signs of progress. The study showed that 58 per cent of LGBTQ+ respondents were open about their sexual orientation with everyone, or most people, in the office. The report pointed out that inclusive workplace cultures positively affect the comfort levels of queer members of staff.

But the study also highlighted the need for comprehensive training and policies to support the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ professionals, with 75 per cent of those surveyed indicating that their employers did not offer either of these adequately.

Commenting on the findings, myGwork co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert said: “Our latest research highlights the significant mental-health challenges faced by LGBTQ+ professionals globally. It is vital to recognise their unique struggles and provide comprehensive mental-health support.

“Workplaces must not only be inclusive but also actively support LGBTQ+ individuals to foster thriving environments. This calls for urgent change. As advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion, we urge employers and policymakers to make concrete changes in workplace policies to support LGBTQ+ employees and their mental health.”

The research covered 65 countries, with replies from more than 1,000 participants.