Clairo announces ‘Charm Tour’ dates for North America

Clairo has announced details of headline North American tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter is embarking on the Charm Tour in 2024 in support of her album of the same name.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 26 July via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 27 September in Dallas and head to the likes of Houston, San Diego, Portland and Seattle.

She will also head to the likes of Chicago, Washington, Toronto, Boston and Nashville as part of the Charm Tour in the fall.

You may like to watch

It will be in support of her third studio album of the same name, which was released earlier this month, and marks her first self-released studio album.

The LP is produced alongside Leon Michels and features lead single “Sexy to Someone” and follow-up single “Nomad”.

It marked her first album in three years, following up 2021’s Sling and is described as “a collection of warm, ’70s-inspired grooves that move lithely between jazz, psychedelic folk and soul”.

This September ahead of the tour, Clairo will headline residencies at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and Webster Hall in New York.

She will perform five nights each at the iconic venues, with tickets selling out instantly for the shows.

The upcoming tour will see the singer supported by Alice Phoebe Lou, with further tour dates expected to be announced soon.

Ahead of Clairo tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 26 July via Ticketmaster.

A presale starts from 10am local time on 23 July. Fans can register with their mobile number at clairo.com/tour and you’ll be sent an exclusive presale code and link to buy tickets before they go on general sale.

You can check your local listing below for more details on other presales taking place, including venue presales.