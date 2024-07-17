Madonna teases that a biopic about her life is back on

Madonna has teased that a biopic about her life might come to fruition after Universal Pictures scrapped the original film.

Following in the footsteps of towering legends Freddie Mercury and Elton John, Madonna’s life story might be set to become a major motion picture once again. The original Madonna biopic was set to star Julia Garner as the queen of pop.

The “Material Girl” hitmaker posted a slew of pictures to Instagram on 16 July, including one of which featured her with a typewriter appearing to write a screenplay called Who’s That Girl. Fans will know the title references her 1987 film and song of the same name.

The script in the image was blurred, but it did show circles and notes, which could hint that edits have already been made.”Need A-lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY 🍸💵🤑,” she captioned the images. “(Story of my life).”

However, Madonna has yet to confirm whether her biopic might one day land on screens.

In January 2023, Variety reported that the highly anticipated film, which was set to be directed by the singer herself and star the Ozark actor Julia Garner, is no longer in development.

When the film was first announced in 2020, Madonna said: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

However, as one source told The Hollywood Reporter following the previous cancellation news: “You have 40 years of success, and it’s very hard to put that into one movie.”

Development on the film has been turbulent over the past few years, going through various script drafts with writers Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson.

The film made headlines at the time when Madonna hopefuls were said to be put under a “gruelling” bootcamp to find the perfect actor.

Big-name stars such as Florence Pugh, Emma Laird, Alexa Demie and even her own daughter Lourdes Leon undertook physically and emotionally intensive 11-hour days of training, before Inventing Anna‘s Julia Garner “emerged as the favourite” and scored the role.