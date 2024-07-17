The UK’s 100 best employers for LGBTQ+ people, according to Stonewall

Stonewall has released their annual Top 100 Employers list, highlighting the most inclusive workplaces for LGBTQ+ employees in the UK.

The list is compiled through the charity’s Workplace Equality Index, a free and voluntary benchmarking tool to which businesses submit their names. The submissions are marked against a standardised criteria and the employers are picked out for their dedication in making their workplace a welcoming environment for their queer staff.

Stonewall’s list serves as a valuable resource for LGBTQ+ people to identify the most inclusive employers.

“Implementing inclusive practices and policies is vital for employers who wish to attract and retain top LGBTQ+ talent,” said Colin Macfarlane, the director of programmes and income at Stonewall. “By championing LGBTQ+ employees, you are fostering a happy and motivated workforce and contributing to a UK where LGBTQ+ people can thrive as their true selves.”

This year’s list features a range of companies from an array of industries and sectors, right at top in 2024 is London-based global law firm Linklaters.

Angela Ogilvie, the chief human resources officer and executive committee LGBTQIA+ champion at Linklaters said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised as the top employer in this year’s Stonewall Top 100 Employers list. Our people are the key to our success, and this ranking really highlights the inclusive and supportive environment we’ve built.

“Here, diversity is more than just supported, it’s celebrated, sparking innovation and helping us better serve our clients and our community.”

Whitbread, the owners of Premiere Inn, cracked the top 10 for the first time after placing 110 in 2022.

“Being recognised as an inclusive LGBTQIA+ business is special, we strive to be the most inclusive business where both our teams and guests can be their best selves,” said Janet Tidmarsh, head of inclusion and development.

“Being placed at #10 in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index is down to a collaborative effort across our business to make important changes that achieve greater inclusion for LGBTQIA+ people and demonstrates the commitment we are making.

“We recognise our work is not complete and we continue to review ways to improve. However, we are delighted with this news and will be celebrating with our teams across the business.”

The complete list

Here’s a full list of the Top 100 Employers for LGBTQ+ employees as recognised by Stonewall, in no particular order: