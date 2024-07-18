Ratched star Sarah Paulson and her wife Holland Taylor have both snatched Emmy nominations for the 2024 iteration of the awards ceremony.

While Sarah Paulson picked up an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as a marriage therapist in the recent Prime Video reboot for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, her wife Holland Taylor grabbed a nom in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Cybil Richards on The Morning Show.

Both Mr & Mrs Smith and The Morning Show were nominated themselves, in the Best Drama Series category.

The couple are both nine-time nominees for the Emmys and have each won once: Paulson as lead actress for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in Ryan Murphy‘s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Taylor for supporting actress as Roberta Kittleson on The Practice.

Sarah Paulson has been nominated for her role in Mr & Mrs Smith. (Prime Video)

Paulson is going up against two Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars in her category; Michaela Coel and Parker Posey. The Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series is rounded out by Claire Foy for The Crown and Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show).

The Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series is filled out with by three further The Morning Show stars; Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Nicole Beharie. Christine Baranski is also nominated for The Gilded Age and Elizabeth Debicki and Lesley Manville picked up nods for The Crown.

The Emmy nominations have included a landslide of queer talent this year; Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey were both nominated for Fellow Travellers, RuPaul’s Drag Race received another nomination for Best Reality Competition Series and RuPaul himself was nominated for Best Host for a Reality/ Competition Program.

A host of queer talent features in this year’s Emmy nominations, including Fellow Travellers co-stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, both RuPaul and RuPaul’s Drag Race, Baby Reindeer co-stars Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau, director Gus van Sant and double Oscar-winner Jodie Foster.

Shōgun leads the pack with 25 nominations while The Bear has 23.

The Emmy Awards will air in the US on 15 September at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific on ABC, with Sky expected to cover the even in the UK

