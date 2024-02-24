Ryan Murphy has announced he is behind a new horror drama called Grotesquerie, which will feature Niecy Nash-Betts.

The Pose creator took to Instagram on 23 February to reveal the news of the upcoming series, which will also star Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville. The director posted a teaser trailer for the series, which is expected to start production soon for an autumn premiere on FX.

The text and audio clip includes audio from Nash-Betts’ character, where she says: “I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now.

“There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness.

“You say, ‘Well, hun, evil has always existed’, that things are getting better, ‘there’s never been a better time to be alive!'” she continues, “but it’s not getting better! Something’s happening around us, and nobody sees it but me.”

No further details of the series have yet been revealed, but keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

Nash-Betts is set to be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards 2024. The awards ceremony, which champions media that promotes LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance, has a whopping 310 nominees across 33 categories.

The star will be honoured with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, awarded to those who have made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. Previous award-winners include Laverne Cox, Ruby Rose, Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa Etheridge, and Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Elsewhere at the awards, Oprah Winfrey will be honoured with the GLAAD Vanguard Award for supporting the acceptance of LGBTQ+ people and issues.

In previous years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Antonio Banderas has previously been presented with the award.

Other nominees this year includes films like All Of Us Strangers and Red, White, and Royal Blue, TV series like Yellowjackets, Heartstopper, and Fellow Travelers, and reality series like Queer Eye and The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Across all entertainment categories, Netflix leads the pack with 27 nominations across film, TV series, reality series, documentaries, and children’s programming for original titles like Everything Now, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and The Fall Of The House of Usher.